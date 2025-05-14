Home
Weather
Services
About Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
eEdition
News
Local News
Education
Government
Public Safety
Sports
High School
College
Professional
Business
Lifestyle
Features
Announcements
Wheels
Events
Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Columnists
Public Notices
Bid Notices
Classifieds
Place An Ad
News
Sports
Business
Lifestyle
Events
Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
Opinion
Newsletters
Classifieds
Public Notices
Bid Notices
Place An Ad
eEdition
Oregon’s largest school districts warn proposed budget cuts will harm children
Published 9:34 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025
By
Geoff Pursinger
You Might Like
A servant’s heart and a team player | newberggraphic
Newberg’s troubled past documented in award-winning treatise | newberggraphic
Native son Ben Rice will return to Newberg for performance in La Joie Theatre | Newberg Graphic
Food and Drink
Proposed federal SNAP cuts would leave Oregon families hungry, governor and senators warn
Print Article
Search
Search
Recent Posts
Oregon bill would speed up process to rename locations with offensive titles
FROM THE EDITOR: The Newberg Graphic is getting a new look
Durant olive oil recognized among the tops in the world
YCCO’s annual Community Baby Shower set for May 22 in Newberg
Newberg’s troubled past documented in award-winning treatise
Recent Comments
Sections
News
Business
Lifestyle
Events
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Weather
Services
Submission Forms
eEdition
Classifieds
Newsletters
Our Company
Contact Us
About Us
Our Partners
The Portland Tribune
The Bee
Business Tribune
Estacada News
The Outlook
Sandy Post
Beaverton Valley Times
Columbia County Spotlight
Forest Grove News Times
Hillsboro News Times
Valley Times
Woodburn Independent
Lake Oswego Review
Milwaukie Review
Oregon City News
West Linn Tidings
Wilsonville Spokesman
Central Oregonian
The Madras Pioneer
YourOregonNews.com
© 2025 Newberg Graphic.
Privacy Policy