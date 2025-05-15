A servant’s heart and a team player Published 10:00 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Bailey Lee is Newberg’s Amazing Kid for 2025 based on her participation in athletics, student government, volunteer activities and academic pursuits

(NEWBERG) — No one could accuse Newberg High School junior Bailey Lee of not being well-rounded. Between athletics, student government, volunteer activities and academic pursuits, Lee keeps busy.

“She is a great kid and definitely one worth celebrating,” said Mark Brown, Newberg High School assistant principal and athletics and activities director. “She is a servant leader and constantly looks for opportunities to serve here at NHS. She is humble and never seeks out recognition or credit for the work she does. She is kind to everyone on campus and is incredibly responsible. Bailey is an outstanding student and constantly strives to be her best in all aspects of life.”

“I would definitely consider myself a very outgoing person and I have a lot of school spirit,” Lee said in an email. “Being in (Associated Student Body) has made it easier for me to be able to help in many different areas of the school.”

Despite becoming a new member of the National Honor Society, Lee’s reach doesn’t stop at the doors of the high school: the Hillsboro native who moved to Newberg when she was 1 year old volunteers at a local nursing home, helps her father coach her younger sister’s youth soccer team and serves as a member of Associated Student Body’s leadership team at Newberg High.

“This is my first year in ASB and I really enjoy it,” she said. “The people in my ASB class are some of my closest friends, and I love my teacher.”

As part of several different subcommittees, she has recently concentrated on ASB’s social media and Tiger Takeover committees, which are both primarily focused on creating content for the school’s Instagram page.

“Being a part of the assemblies and other school events has been a lot of fun and I’m very excited to be in ASB again my senior year,” Lee said.

As a junior, Lee has yet to formulate a plan for once she graduates from high school in 2026.

“I haven’t decided on any specific school, but I would love to continue to play soccer and I plan on attending a four-year college not too far away from home,” she said, adding that she intends to study marketing in college.

Soccer is a primary emphasis in Lee’s life and has been since she joined a recreational league when she was 3 years old. She switched to club soccer not long after that and has played as a center defensive midfielder for both Newberg High and the Westside Metros club team of late.

“I definitely gain a lot of friends by being a part of the program, traveling to games and practicing together every day of the week makes all of the girls on the team very close,” she said. “Also, playing for (NHS coach) Carlos Villarroel this past season was such a great experience, and being on a team that genuinely loves the sport that they play under an amazing coach was so fun.”

Christopher Lee, Bailey’s dad, coaches for the Chehalem Valley Soccer Club. Her mother, Elizabeth, runs a small business on Etsy where she sells dried flowers.