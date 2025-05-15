YCCO’s annual Community Baby Shower set for May 22 in Newberg Published 4:45 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

The event, held by the organization’s Early Learning Hub, is designed for new and expecting parents

Are you a new or expecting parent? A branch of the Yamhill Community Care Organization has something in store for you during this exciting, albeit terrifying, time.

The organization’s Early Learning Hub will host a community baby shower from 4 to 7 p.m. May 22 at the Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. in Newberg. Parents and siblings are welcome as well.

The event, according to a press release, will provide resources to parents related to pregnancy, childbirth and infancy. It will feature prizes, raffles, goodie bags and non-alcoholic beverages.

“We look forward to hosting our free community baby shower for local families,” Jennifer Laine, Yamhill Early Learning Hub director, said. “The event is designed for families to access valuable resources that support their parenting journey while also providing an opportunity to connect with other parents and leave with fun and practical gifts.”

New this year is no advance registration, Laine said, adding “it will be a come-and-go event to accommodate families’ schedules.”

The baby shower is inline with the Early Learning Hub’s mission, which is to bring together early childhood; K-12 education; health, human and social service; community; business; government and philanthropic sectors to improve outcomes for young children and align services into an efficient and effective countywide early learning system.

For more information, call YCCC spokesperson Jenefar de Leon Cossey at 971-387-0124, or email her at jdeleoncossey@yamhillcco.org.

Yamhill Community Care is a Coordinated Care Organization that serves Oregon Health Plan members in Yamhill County and parts of Washington and Polk counties. The nonprofit employs 75 people who “are dedicated to improving members’ quality of life by coordinating family support services and effective, integrated, patient-centered health care.”