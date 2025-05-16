May 16 public safety round-up Published 10:33 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Daily and weekly reports from the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Newberg-Dundee Police Department

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

May 12

– Michelle Suzanne Bauschard, 55, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII. She received an undisclosed sentence on the charge.

– Debroah Kay Gabel, 65, of Newberg, was arrested on a hold from McMinnville Municipal Court. Bail was set at $11,000 and the case is on hold.

May 14

– Lonny James Gardner, 35, of Newberg, was arrested on a probation violation. No bail was set and he received an undisclosed sentence on the charge.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue calls

May 8

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on College Street, Cedar Street in Dundee, Brooke Drive, Hulet Lane, Werth Boulevard, Siefken Lane, School Street and Crestview Drive.

– Fire personnel responded to commercial fire alarms on Oak Drive and Sitka Avenue.

May 9

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Walnut Avenue, Melody Court, Second Street, Everest Road, Jones Street, Crestview Drive, Brooke Drive, Tin Cup Way, Old Parrett Mountain Road, Williams Street and Johnson Drive.

– Fire personnel responded to a commercial fire on Hulet Lane and a request for public service on Sherman Street.

May 10

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Chehalem Street, College Street, Lewis Rogers Lane, Upland Drive in Dundee, Oak Meadows Loop, Williams Street, Springbrook Road, Werth Boulevard, Hoskins Street, Center Street and Walnut Avenue

– Fire personnel responded to a report of smoke in the area of Bell and Springbrook roads.

May 11

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Sixth Street, Ironwood Drive, Otter Drive, Jacqui Court, Creekside Lane, Washington Street and 12th Street in Dundee.

– Fire personnel responded to a miscellaneous fire on Solstice Lane and requests for public assistance on Red Hills Road and River Street.

May 12

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Brutscher Street, Meridian Street, Sixth Street, Illinois Street, Werth Boulevard, Elliott Road, Boysen Lane, Hancock Street, Andrew Street, Crestview Drive and Oak Drive.

– Fire personnel responded to a miscellaneous fire on Villa Road.

May 13

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Jacqui Court, Hulet Lane, Elliott Road, Oak Meadows Loop, Williams Street, Graystone Drive in Dundee and North Street.

May 14

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Sixth Street in Dundee, Wynooski Street, Werth Boulevard, Earlwood Road, Hulet Lane, Fulton Street and Elliott Street.

– Fire personnel responded to a burn complaint on North Street.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

May 9-15

– Karla Rosario Gamboa-Ontiveros, 25, of Newberg, was arrested for giving false information to a police officer and failure to carry and present a license.

– Walter Jackson O’Rear, 59, of Newberg, was arrested on a probation violation.

– Brandon James Fowler, 43, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

– Dennis Daniel Russell, 36, of Dundee, was arrested for criminal driving while suspended or revoked and possession of controlled substances (PCS).

– Matthew Michael Hunt, 42, of Newberg, was arrested on a probation violation and for second-degree criminal trespass.

– Tyler Thomas Sheary, 38, of Granite Falls, was arrested for eluding a police officer and reckless driving.

– Heather Marie Sharpe, 36, of Yamhill, was cited for failure to carry and present a license.

– Mark Leroy Howard, 54, of Newberg, was arrested for criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

– Anthony James Frederick Combs, 53, of Beaverton, was arrested for second-degree criminal mischief.

– David V. Criss, 43, of Salem, was arrested for third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.

– Marcos Anthony Genera, 34, of Independence, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Milo Dale Kingsley, 20, of Salem, was arrested for furnishing liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.

– Floyd Timothy McKinney, 40, of Wilsonville, was arrested for third-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree escape, contempt of court and a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

– Javon Quentin Lockhart, 20, of Newberg, was arrested for PCS and second-degree criminal trespass.

– Nathan Michael Quiring, 42, of Portland, was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender.

– Alexander Terry Collins, 44, of Amity, was arrested for criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

– Michael Scott Loranger, 21, of Sherwood, was arrested for contempt of court.