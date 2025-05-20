Byerley takes commanding lead in Zone 1 race for Newberg-Dundee school board
Published 8:32 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Results released Tuesday evening by the Yamhill County Clerk’s Office show Andy Byerley with a nearly 31% lead over David Russ
The race for the lone open spot on the Newberg-Dundee school board of directors was all but decided Tuesday evening after the first tally of votes was released by the Yamhill County Clerk’s Office.
In the race for Zone 1 on the board, Andy Byerley outdistanced former Dundee Mayor David Russ by nearly 31% in the initial count of votes released at 8 p.m. Updates are expected Wednesday morning and again next week, but Russ faces a difficult task in making up ground against his challenger.
Byerley garnered 65.3% of the 5,202 votes cast in the election, while Russ tallied 34.6%.
County officials began mailing ballots for the May 20 special election April 30, and included on those documents is a charge to voters to determine the complexion of the Newberg-Dundee school board going forward.
Although three spots are open on the school board, the Zone 1 race is only one contested position.
Other spots uncontested on school board
As Zone 4 incumbent Nancy Woodward did not file for reelection, Celeste Jones is running unopposed for the spot. She took 98.2% of the votes, as of 8 p.m.
The sole filer for the Zone 5 spot is Aubrey Nichols, who was appointed to the position in June 2024. She took 98.2% of the votes, as of 8 p.m.