May 20 Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office outstanding warrants Published 11:28 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Area law enforcement agencies are looking for the following people who have absconded from the law

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff’s Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321 and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.

May 20

– Enrique Nunez, 51, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree burglary.

– Roberto Jaimes Nunez, 35, is wanted on a probation violation for possession of controlled substances (PCS).

– J. Anthony Nusbaum, 33, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of falsifying a drug test.

– Inocencio Ocampo, 52, is wanted on an FTA for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).

– Thomas Scott O’Donnell, 59, is wanted on an FTA for driving while suspended or revoked.

– Ellias Olivarez, 55, is wanted on an FTA for giving false information to a police officer.

– Jason David Olson, 43, is wanted on a probation violation for reckless driving.

– Noah Per Gordon Olson, 25, is wanted on a warrant for contempt of court.

– Tobie Shane Orick, 51, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.

– Ramon Ortiz-Rodriguez, 52, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Alejandro Vergara Ortiz, 50, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Edgar Emmanuel Ortiz Vera, 27, is wanted on a probation violation for criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

– Angela Faith Osborne, 53, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Elizabeth Ann Haggith Osborn, 41, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

– Eriel Ivan Pacheco, 32, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

– Brandon Paul Palmer, 37, is wanted on a warrant for violating a release order.

– Gloria Jean Pantelis, 51, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree theft.

– Fredy Lopez Pascual, 27, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Andres Pascual-Lucas, 28, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Albert Gilman Paskell Jr., 68, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree criminal mischief.

– Ramon Ochoa Cruz, 32, is wanted on a warrant for attempted first-degree sexual abuse.

– Julie Ann Defatte, 41, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree theft.

– Silvestre Flores Salinas, 46, is wanted on an FTA for unlawful possession of meth.

– Rikki Leigh Joan Crapser, 44, is wanted on an FTA and a probation violation for third-degree theft.