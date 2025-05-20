McMaster, Slyter and Konen lead 5-person race for CPRD board of directors Published 8:41 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

County clerk’s office releases first round of results in the May 20 special election

The first count of ballots in the race for positions on the board of directors for the Chehalem Park and Recreation District, released at 8 p.m. Tuesday, indicates incumbent Jim McMaster and newcomers Brandon Slyter and Nick Konen are the top three among the five candidates.

The park board has three at-large positions up for election to the board, with five individuals seeking voter approval: McMaster, Slyter and Konen, as well as Ty Darby and Rob Smith.

The initial results of the special election, released by the Yamhill County Clerk’s Office, show McMaster with 27.1% of the votes, followed by Slyter with 21.6% and Konen with 20.8% to round out the top three. Darby and Smith fell behind in the race for the three spots with 15.2% and 14.5%, respectively.

While McMaster is seeking to return to his position on the board, the remaining four candidates’ hope is to be elected to two positions that will be vacated as incumbents Gayle Bizeau and Lisa Rogers are not seeking reelection.

While board members represent the zones where they live, voters in the district elect candidates at-large.