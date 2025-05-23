May 23 public safety round-up Published 1:36 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

Daily and weekly reports from the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Newberg-Dundee police and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

May 16

– Willow Jean Maxwell, 23, of Newberg, waws arrested on a post-prison supervision sanction. No bail was set and the case is pending.

– Kenner Adolfo Gonzales Ramos, 25, of Newberg, was arrested for violating a release agreement. Bail was set at $30,000 and the case remains open.

May 17

– Cheyenne Hess, 56, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for failure to appear to face a charge of second-degree criminal trespass. No bail was set and he received an undisclosed sentence on the charge.

May 19

– Kenner Adolfo Gonzales Ramos, 25, of Newberg, was arrested for fourth-degree assault and harassment. Bail was set at $5,000 and the case is pending.

– Nathan Matthew Ah Toon, 20, of Dundee, was arrested for fourth-degree assault, harassment and third-degree criminal mischief. No bail was set and the case is pending.

May 21

– Javon Quentin Lockhart, 20, of Newberg, was arrested on a hold from McMinnville Municipal Court. He received an undisclosed sentence on the charge.

May 22

– Travis Douglas Mottram, 36, of Newberg, was arrested on a hold from Newberg Municipal Court. Bail was set at $10,000 and the case is on hold.

– Cheryl Diane Nowlin, 60, of Dundee, was arrested for fourth-degree assault. No bail was set and the case remains open.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue calls

May 15

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Jacqui Court, Fulton Street, Blaine Street, Collee Street, Lincoln Street, Brutscher Street, Mountainview Drive, Williams Street, Hayes Street, Taylor Drive, First Street, Elliott Road, Crestview Drive and Elva Drive.

May 16

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Haworth Avenue, Werth Boulevard, Edgewood Drive, Jacqui Court, Crestview Drive and Center Street.

– Fire personnel responded to a miscellaneous fire on Fifth Street.

May 17

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Royal Oak Street, Hancock Street, Williams Street, Tangen Road, Brutscher Street, Oak Meadows Loop, North Street, Fulton Street, Werth Boulevard and Jacqui Court.

– Fire personnel responded to a request for public assistance on Crater Lane and a residential fire alarm on North Valley Road.

May 18

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Brutscher Street, Williams Street, Ninth Street, Bell Road, Ninth Street in Dundee, Hayes Street, College Street, Oak Meadows Loop and Wynooski Street.

– Fire personnel responded to a residential fire alarm on Pinehurst Street.

May 19

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Happy Hill Lane, Oak Meadows Loop, Elliott Road, Werth Boulevard, River Street, Highway 99W and Portland Road.

– Fire personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on Cross Creek Road in Dundee.

May 20

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Williams Street, Brooke Drive, Brutscher Street, Heater Street, Springbrook Road, Werth Boulevard, Blume Lane, Church Street, Hulet Lane and Ninth Street in Dundee.

May 21

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Pecan Court, Oak Meadows Loop, Logger Lane, Williams Street, College Street, Fulton Street and Portland Road.

– Fire personnel responded to a miscellaneous fire on Elliott Road.

May 22

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Douglas Avenue, Trestle View Court, Werth Boulevard, Hancock Street, Williams Street, Ninth Street in Dundee, Home Acres Road, Hawthorne Drive, North Street and College Street.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

May 16-21

– Devante Xavier Moore, 33, of Portland, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Chelsea Danielle Stratton, 31, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested for driving while suspended or revoked.

– James Anthony Ramos, 65, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Connor James Nielsen, 32, of McMinnville, was arrested for DUII.

– Kenner Adolfo Gonzales Ramos, 25, of Newberg, was arrested for violating a conditional release agreement.

– Eduardo Cruz De Jesus, 30, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII.

– Jorge Angel Tovar-Sanchez, 25, of Salem, was cited for failure to carry and present a license.

– Cheyenne Hess, 56, of Newberg, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

– Russell John Schiedler, 46, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Michael J. Early, 41, of Portland, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

– Debroah Kay Gabel, 65, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Nathan Matthew Ah-Toon, 20, of Newberg, was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

– Howard Thomas La Chance, 62, of Lafayette, was arrested for violating a no-contact order.

– William Leland Lafferty, 62, of Grand Ronde, was arrested for criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

– Jesus Garcia-Garcia, 32, of McMinnville, was arrested for third-degree theft.