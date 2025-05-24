McMaster, Konen, Slyter will fill 3 spots on CPRD board of directors Published 5:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

Revised ballot count shows the trio have easily outdistanced two challengers

Revised results for the May 20 special election failed to change the outcome of the race to fill positions on the board of directors for the Chehalem Park and Recreation District.

The comfortable leads that incumbent Jim McMaster and newcomers Brandon Slyter and Nick Konen enjoyed on election night have continued and will result in them being installed as board members this summer.

The park board was seeking to fill three at-large positions, with five individuals seeking voter approval: McMaster, Slyter and Konen, as well as Ty Darby and Rob Smith.

While McMaster is seeking to return to his position on the board, the remaining four candidates’ hopes were to be elected to two positions that will be vacated after incumbents Gayle Bizeau and Lisa Rogers did not seek reelection.

While board members represent the zones where they live, voters in the district elect candidates at-large.

Slyter and Konen said they were somewhat taken aback by their lopsided victories.

“I was a little surprised by the vote count,” Slyter said. “With it being a special election in an off year, there was always a concern about voter turnout. But I’m really encouraged to see thousands of engaged and passionate voters show up.”

Konen concurred: “I went into the campaign knowing that voter turnout would likely be low, so I made it my goal to connect with as many Newberg-Dundee community members as possible. I wanted to give people the chance to get to know me and show them why I’m the right person for the job, and I feel like I did that to the best of my ability. Beyond that, everything felt out of my control so I truly didn’t know what to expect on Election Day.”

“I did not have expectations,” McMaster said. “I have served the citizens of the district in different capacities for 40-plus years and was pleased that the voters appreciated the experience and decisions I have made through the years.”

The top priorities once they take office are similar for all three candidates.

“My first priority is to get situated — to listen, learn and truly understand the process of serving the community in this capacity,” Slyter said. “Once the new board is up to speed, I’d like us to look at ways to assess the current maintenance needs for the parks and facilities. Ideally, we could implement a public-facing system, something like the city of Newberg’s SeeClickFix program to help the community report and track issues.”

Konen said as a member of the park district’s Pickleball Advisory Committee, he has attended in-person and virtual CPRD board meetings for several years, which will help as he takes a seat on the board.

“I feel I have a solid understanding of what’s been going on,” he said. “But my first priority will be meeting with staff to hear directly from them and understanding what their needs are, where they see gaps and what they believe the board should be focusing on.”

Konen added that he wants to support moving forward on a couple of key projects already initiated in the district: renovations at Jaquith Park and completion of the Sanders Estate project in Dundee.

McMaster said he would place “a major emphasis on maintaining the assets we currently have and making sure the budget reflects that.”

The trio’s reasons for wanting to serve on the CPRD board were not all that varied, but differed somewhat based on their vision for the district.

“I ran because I wanted to help make sure our parks and programs serve everyone,” Slyter said. “After getting involved in a local park issue, I saw how important it is for the community’s voice to be heard — and how crucial it is to have elected officials who are prepared, who listen and who care. As a dad, a neighbor, and someone who values these shared spaces, I felt called to step up and be part of the process.”

“I ran for the CPRD board because I care deeply about this community and wanted to take a more active role in serving it,” Konen said. “I believe parks, recreation and public green spaces are essential to a thriving community.”

Konen added that with his experience on the Pickleball Advisory Committee, as well as his background working at other park and recreation districts and serving as a coach and participating in youth sports.

“I felt well qualified to help ensure our community’s needs are being met,” he said.

“l enjoy public service and appreciate that the community I live in supports its parks and facilities,” McMaster said. “Seeing the people I am elected to serve using all of what the park district (has) is extremely rewarding to me.”

Revised ballot counts fail to move the needle much

The revised results of the special election, released by the Yamhill County Clerk’s Office on May 21, show McMaster with 26.7% of the votes, followed by Slyter with 21.2% and Konen with 20.3% to round out the top three. Darby and Smith fell behind in the race for the three spots with 15.8% and 15.3%, respectively.