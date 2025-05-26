ON THE REFUGE: June promises open trails, songbirds at Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge Published 5:00 am Monday, May 26, 2025

New guide books beckon the public to experience all the refuge has to offer this summer

Even on a quiet, warm day, the Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge offers a respite from the news and politics of the day.

June is a great month to visit the refuge. The seasonal trail is open. Songbirds are still singing in their territories as the weather warms. Their young are hatching and fledging. Birds such as green herons may be seen around wetland margins. Waterfowl broods of Canada geese, mallards, wood ducks, cinnamon teal and, occasionally, hooded mergansers may be seen in the wetlands.

If you haven’t stopped in the visitor center for a while, there is now a “Habitats and Species Guide” available with a wealth of information about the refuge, including photos about the wildlife and the environment visitors may experience on the refuge.

Find the guide in notebooks at the refuge headquarters, the visitor center or online at friendsoftualatinrefuge.org/Habitat-Species-Guide. The online guide includes references to the authors’ sources following each habitat and species article.

Ask for a “Watchable Wildlife” brochure at the visitor center to take on your walk. Currently, this guide has only information about birds, but additional species and habitats will be added.

Puddle Stompers: 10 a.m. to noon June 12

Join us to learn about butterflies. Activities include story time, nature crafts and a short walk on our trail.

Puddle Stompers programs are designed for kids 2 to 5 years old. Children’s rain coats and boots are available to borrow, and this popular kids’ activity is free. Registration is required at fws.gov/refuge/tualatin-river/events. Please email us at tualatinriver@fws.gov or call us at 503-625-5944 with any questions.

Brews for the Birds Music Festival 3:30-9 p.m. Aug. 1 and noon to 9 p.m. Aug. 2.

Get ready for a weekend of music, brews and fun at Langer’s Entertainment in Sherwood. This popular festival is free and family friendly. It is perfect for an afternoon or evening out with friends and family.

It is a benefit for the Friends of the Tualatin River River National Wildlife Refuge Complex.