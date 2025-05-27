May 27 Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office outstanding warrants Published 2:24 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Area law enforcement agencies are looking for the following people who have absconded from the law

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff’s Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321 and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.

– Ashley Anne Paxton, 39, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

– Terrance Dale Payne, 29, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on charges of reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).

– Jasmine Brooke Percoili, 34, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for distribution of controlled substances.

– Herberto Jose Perez Jr., 34, is wanted on a probation violation for strangulation.

– Justino Gustavo Perez, 39, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

– Mateo Diego Perez, 24, is wanted on an FTA for criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

– Rudy Eduardo Perez Chales, 21, is wanted on an FTA for criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

– Juan Perez Cruz, 54, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

– Hector Perez Gonzaga, 52, is wanted on an FTA for criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

– Norman Isai Perez Martinez, 39, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Vidal Perez Medrano, 59, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree sexual abuse and fourth-degree assault.

– Jonathan Perez Romero, 23, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Richard McCandles Perry, 45, is wanted on a probation violation for possession of controlled substances (PCS).

– Zachary Kendall Perry, 35, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree forgery.

– Christopher Pfeiffer, 23, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree criminal mischief.

– Colby Ryan Phillips, 28, is wanted for violating a release agreement and DUII.

– Eric Martin Phillips, 61, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.

– Andrew James Pinneo, 27, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

– Irving Pinon Arreola, 27, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree rape, sexual abuse and unlawful sexual penetration.

– Vernon Leroy Planck III, 32, is wanted on a probation violation for harassment and second-degree criminal mischief.

– John Ronald Vangoor, 50, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.

– Christopher John Diehl, 41, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for PCS.

– Jess Michael Garner, 57, is wanted on a probation violation and for failure to appear.

– Katherine Anne Aitken, 37, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision o a conviction for PCS.