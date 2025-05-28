Election in hand, Byerley ready to get back to work Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

The Zone 1 incumbent successfully defends his spot on the Newberg-Dundee school board in May 20 special election

Incumbent Andy Byerley easily outpaced challenger David Russ for the Zone 1 position on the Newberg-Dundee school board in the May 20 special election. Now Byerley can continue to apply his ample experience in education to a body emerging from years of controversy.

“Ultimately, I decided to run because I’m a community member who has paid attention to what has been happening on the school board in recent years,” he said in an email, adding that he has two children enrolled in the district and that he began his career in education in Newberg. “I bring this experience and perspective to the board and am committed to focusing on our students, not politics.”

Indeed, Byerley is no stranger to education. The mathematics assessment specialist for the Oregon Department of Education served as a math and science teacher on special assignment in the Hillsboro School District for several years, was a science, technology, engineering and math coordinator in the Forest Grove School District for more than a year and was a Lego robotics camp instructor for the Chehalem Park and Recreation District for nearly four years. He is also familiar with local schools after having served as STEM coordinator on special assignment in the Newberg-Dundee school district for nine years.

Having been exposed to leadership styles in a variety of venues, Byerley touted the importance of stability at the board level.

“I appreciate the hard work the current board members have done over the past year to stabilize our schools through a leadership transition, budget shortfall and numerous lawsuits,” he said. “I’m grateful this community has trusted me with their vote to continue on the board for another four years.”

Byerley was appointed to the school board in March, taking over after longtime board member Trevor DeHart resigned suddenly. DeHart was among the conservative bloc on the previous board that drew controversy for a variety of decisions.

Academics at the core of Byerley’s run for office

Now reelected to the position on the board, Byerley said he will concentrate his efforts on academics and all that is required of the school district in providing a stable environment in which to learn.

“I joined the board in March with the promise of improving the academic success of our community’s students,” he said. “We help our young people achieve when we adopt a sustainable budget with financial safeguards. We help our young people achieve when we can recruit and retain amazing staff that build relationships with our students and hold them to high expectations. We help our young people achieve when we model for our youth how to have civil conversations, even when we disagree, and do our work transparently.”

Byerley opined that the primary function of schools is “to help our students learn the knowledge and skills they need to be successful in the world.”

To that end, he added, school board members must adopt policies, manage the superintendent and carefully oversee the district’s budget and curriculum.

Somewhat surprised by lopsided victory

Byerley outdistanced Russ, Dundee’s former mayor, by nearly 28% in the May 20 election. Byerley garnered 63.7% of the 7,259 votes cast in the election, while Russ tallied 36.2%, as of the most recent unofficial results.

“Honestly, I wasn’t sure what to expect when the results (were) first posted,” Byerley said. “Without the experience of having run for a public office before, all I could do was trust the process and the support of the Oregon CARES (political action committee)team and some close friends.”

He added that in the weeks leading up to the election he spent ample time knocking on doors to “get myself out into the communities of Dundee and Newberg,” but also had plenty of help on his campaign. “I’m so grateful for everyone who helped canvas, host yard signs, share social media, attend candidate forums and share my campaign with their friends and neighbors. When the first results came in, I breathed a huge sigh of relief that all of our hard work seemed to pay off.”