May 29 public safety round-up Published 9:00 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Daily and weekly reports from Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Newberg-Dundee police

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

May 23

– Michael David Hamilton, 35, of Newberg, was arrested on a hold from McMinnville Municipal Court. No bail was set.

May 24

– Dillon Anthony Grimes, 27, of Newberg, was arrested on a hold from McMinnville Municipal Court. Bail was set at $1000 and the case remains open.

May 26

– Travis Douglas Mottram, 36, of Newberg, was arrested on a post-prison supervision sanction. No bail was set and the case is pending.

– Eugene Ashton John Whipple, 29, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII and reckless driving. He was booked and released.

May 27

– Laura Jean Depee, 45, of Newberg, was arrested for third-degree escape. No bail was set and the case remains open.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue calls

May 22

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Douglas Avenue, Trestle View Court,

Werth Boulevard, Hancock Street, Williams Street, Ninth Street in Dundee, Third Street, Hawthorne Drive, North Street and College Street.

May 23

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Hash Road, Dopp Road, Portland Road, Church Street, Hayes Street, Kuehne Road, Camellia Street, Paradise Drive, Crater Lane, Second Street, Highway 219, Wareham Lane, Portland Road, Ninth Street, Harrison Street, Brutscher Street, Williams street, Andrew Street, Sherman Street and Neumann Lane.

– Fire personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on North Valley Road.

May 24

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Elliott Road, Oliver court, Main Street, Brutscher Street, College Street, 11th Street in Dundee, Everest Road, Williams Street, Werth Boulevard, Sierra Vista Drive, Villa Road and Parrett Mountain Road.

– Fire personnel responded to a request for public assistance on Main Street.

May 25

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on 11th Court, Howard Street, Washington Street, College Street, Washington Street, Ninth Street, Second Street, River Street, Brutscher Street, Fox Farm Road, Bell Road, Greenleaf Drive, Springbrook Road and Werth Boulevard.

– Fire personnel responded to a request for public assistance on Second Street, a commercial fire alarm on Sylvan View Drive, an odor investigation on Birch Lane and a residential fire alarm on Second Street.

May 26

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Everest Road, Barclay Road, College Street, Haworth Avenue, Mountain Top Road, Ninth Street in Dundee, Johanna Court, Brutscher Street, Burlington Drive, Harrison Street and Earlwood Road.

– Fire personnel responded to a report of smoke in the area of Wynooski Street.

May 27

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Crater lane, Williams Street, Werth Boulevard, Linden Lane in Dundee, College Street, Kilchis Avenue, Seventh Street in Dundee, Hayes Street, Crestview Drive, Star Mooring Lane, Brooke Drive, Burlington Drive, Werth Boulevard, Church Street and McKern Court.

– Fire personnel responded to a mutual aid call on River Street.

May 28

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Sierra Vista Drive, Alder Street in Dundee, Neill Road, Slope Lane, Williams Street, Star Mooring Lane, Main Street, Church Street, Herman Street, Crestview Drive, Haugen Road, Hayes Street and Hummingbird Court.

– Fire personnel responded to a request for public assistance on Taylor Drive.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

May 22-28

– Javon Quentin Lockhart, 20, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Philip Robert Borck, 42, of McMinnville, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

– Travis Douglas Mottram, 36, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a criminal citation and second-degree criminal trespass.

– Alexander David Thole, 35, of Sheridan, was arrested for violating probation and possession of controlled substances (PCS).

– Valentin Eduardo Monjaraz-Lorenzo, 21, of Woodburn, was cited for failure to carry and present a license.

– Russel John Schiedler, 46, of Amity, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Abel Pablo Morales-Valderrama, 32, of Salem, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Jamar Khayan Wilson, 54, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

– Deonicio Gregorio-Herrera, 39, of Hubbard, was arrested for criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

– Makenzie Raye Dehart, 32, of Dayton, was arrested for DUII, identity theft, PCS, providing false information to a police officer and a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

– Michael Andrew Bowen, 31, of Portland, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

– Migel Ansel Landero-Solorio, 22, of Newberg, was arrested for harassment or other offensive contact.

– Adam Gonzalez-Licona, 19, of Newberg, was arrested for unlawful possession or attempt to purchase a firearm.

– Carlos Alfredo Garcia-Valle, 18, of Newberg, was arrested for unlawful possession or attempt to purchase a firearm.

– Ricardo Olea-Orozco, 31, of Salem, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Hugo Camarenaayala, 36, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to carry and present a license.

– Laura Jean Depee, 45, of Tigard, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation and third-degree escape.