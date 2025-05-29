Pancakes, vintage baseball and farming practices from yesterday — what could be more fun? Published 9:00 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Yamhill County Historical Society’s annual Hay Day/Play Day set for June 21 in McMinnville

McMINNVILLE — What could be better than witnessing a vintage baseball game on a sunny summer afternoon? How about upping the ante and adding a delicious pancake breakfast and a glimpse of vintage ag practices as well?

The Yamhill County Historical Society will host its annual Hay Day/Play Day from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 21 at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane. Admission to the game is $5, while the breakfast is an additional $10.

“This is a dynamic event full of interactive and engaging activities for the entire family that are all American,” Heather Farquhar, executive director of the historical society, said in a release. “Summertime is reminiscent of pancakes, the smell of crops and a great baseball game.”

The event kicks off with the breakfast at 8:30 a.m., with proceeds going toward the historical society’s program scheduling.

“After breakfast you won’t want to miss our antique equipment demonstrating haying techniques, hay and baseball related activities, food and music featuring the Whiskey Flats Brass Band from the Columbia Gorge Museum,” the society said.

Draft animals towing vintage machinery will demonstrate harvesting techniques utilized in the late 1800s and early 1900s to process loose hay. The processes include mowing, tedding, raking, operating a hay loader, manually putting up shocks and loading wagons, using a buck rake powered by animals and operating a hay derrick, the release said.

With a full belly, an earful of music and the imagery of vintage agricultural practices still bouncing around their minds, attendees are then invited to head over to the nearby diamond to watch the historical society’s team, the Gristmillers, take on the Portland Pioneers in a 1880s-style of game of baseball.

“One won’t want to miss our authentic 19th century baseball experience in the afternoon,” the release said. “Wooden bats, no gloves and bases of all sizes are some of the favorites for the spirited ‘cranks’ — enthusiastic fans who engage with the game. Arbitrators (umpires) keep the play fair and follow the rules, while adding to the aura of the era. The vintage baseball game is a fantastic opportunity for families and history enthusiasts to come together, enjoy the outdoors, and learn about the local heritage in a fun and engaging way.”

For more information, visit yamhillcountyhistory.org or call 503-472-2842.