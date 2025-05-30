Yamhill County sheriff forms drug enforcement team Published 10:56 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Team will concentrate on curbing illicit drug use with an emphasis on the fentanyl crisis

Sheriff Sam Elliott has decided that the best way to combat the scourge of fentanyl and the growing epidemic of illicit drug use in Yamhill County is to create a dedicated drug enforcement team within his office.

The unit will focus, Elliott said in an announcement released May 29, on aggressively combating the trafficking, distribution and use of dangerous narcotics within the county — with the team’s No. 1 emphasis on fentanyl.

“Every life in Yamhill County is valuable, and the devastating impact of these drugs has touched too many families,” Elliott said. “The safety, health and future of our community depend on strong, proactive measures.”

Elliott was appointed interim sheriff in 2023 after Tim Svenson retired suddenly. Elliott was then elected to the position in October 2024 after running unopposed.

The county drug enforcement team will partner with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to identify and dismantle drug operations, while also supporting community outreach and education efforts aimed at prevention, he continued.

To that end, the county has added an email to its website (drugtips@yamhillcounty.gov) that allows the citizenry to report suspected drug activity in the county. The tips can be made anonymously if the tipster so chooses.

“Our mission is clear: to protect lives by removing these poisons from our streets. This is not just about enforcement — it’s about saving lives, supporting recovery and ensuring a safer future for all,” Elliott said.

The sheriff concluded by saying he is committed to transparency and accountability in forming and administering the drug enforcement team.

“I will continue to keep the public informed as we advance this critical initiative,” he said. “Together, we can fight back against this crisis.”