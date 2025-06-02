Pair of Bruins earn All-American honors at D3 national track and field championships Published 11:00 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Seniors Ellie Rising and Max Ashour shine with top 20 finishes

GENEVA, Ohio – Senior Ellie Rising ended her storied collegiate career with two All-American efforts at the D3 national championships, held May 22-24 at SPIRE Institute in rural Ohio.

The Goldendale, Washington, native competed in the 800- and 1,500-meter distance races for the Bruins, finishing in the top 20 in both contests.

“Rising started strong, completing the first 700 meters in sixth place, but slowly slipped down the stretch to finish in 12th place overall (in the 1,500-meter race),” a release from George Fox said. “Still, her performance was 12th-best in the nation, good for a Second Team All-American honor.”

A short 60 minutes later, Rising returned to take part in the 800-meter race.

“The only female athlete to participate in both the 800-meter and 1,500-meter final, Rising fought hard, reaching as high as second before finishing ninth,” the release said.

The finish was sufficient to earn Rising a Second Team All-American honor. With that she ascended the all-time ranks as a Bruin to six All-American honors during her career.

Trio of decathletes finish top 20 in the nation

Senior Max Ashour ended as the high finisher of the three Bruin decathletes, the Sherwood native placing 15th overall to earn a Second Team All-American nod. Ashour worked his way up the standings with a pair of ninth-place finishes in the discus and pole vault and a sixth-place mark in the javelin.

Newberg native Blake Smith, a junior, ended his decathlon campaign in 17th, while senior Thomas McMillan of Portland placed 19th.

In the heptathlon, Walla Walla, Washington, native Jenna Huntsman placed 19th overall, with an 18th-place mark in the long jump, her high water mark for the day. Senior James King, a Bend native, rounded out the field of George Fox competitors, failing to register a height in the high jump after three missed attempts.