‘Rest to Sustain’ Art Elements Gallery’s next show in Newberg Published 11:00 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Art Elements Gallery's latest show, headlined "Rest to Sustain," highlights the works of painter Marilyn Higginson and the basketry of Carol Horvath. (Courtesy photo: Art Elements Gallery) Carol Horvath works directly with nature itself, using branches from willow trees as her medium. (Courtesy photo: Art Elements Gallery)

Painting and basketry will remain on display at the Newberg gallery through early August

Art Elements Gallery’s next show features artists that couldn’t be more disparate.

The First Street gallery’s show, headlined “Rest to Sustain,” highlights the works of painter Marilyn Higginson and the basketry of Carol Horvath.

The collection, which goes on display June 3 and continues through Aug. 9, is “a compelling collection that touches on rest, growth, recovery and balance,” gallery manager Kali Wallner said, adding “together, these two artistic voices create a harmonious dialogue.”

“Through oil painting, Marilyn Higginson reflects on the ceaseless and immutable characteristic of nature and its effect on the human spirit, weaving themes of time, renewal and regeneration into her work,” Wallner continued. “Her pieces invite viewers to consider the restorative power of nature, and the quiet strength found in reflection.”

In contrast, Wallner said, Horvath works directly with nature itself, using branches from willow trees as her medium.

“Her art speaks to the interconnectedness of community, inspired by the willow’s graceful form and symbolic strength,” Wallner said. “Through her exploration, she captures how nature can shelter, connect and sustain us.”

An artist reception is slated for 2 to 4 p.m. June 7 and will include refreshments and a chance to chat with the artists. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/3k95b5ha.