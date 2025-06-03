Inaugural canine competition set for mid-June at Newberg-area winery Published 11:00 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The first-ever Lady Hill Sheepdog Classic set for June 13-15 near Champoeg State Heritage Area

An inaugural event designed to celebrate the partnership between working dogs and their handlers is on tap in mid-June just south of Newberg.

The Lady Hill Sheepdog Classic is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 13-15 at Lady Hill Winery, 8400 Champoeg Road N.E. The destination is a stone’s throw away from the Champoeg State Heritage Area.

“The event invites guests to witness the skill, precision and tradition of competitive sheepdog trials — set against the breathtaking backdrop of Oregon wine country,” a release said.

The event is designed to bring together families, dog lovers, wine enthusiasts and members of the agricultural community for a weekend of entertainment, education and old-fashioned Oregon hospitality.

“Top handlers and their dogs will compete in a traditional herding course, offering a glimpse into this remarkable rural sport,” the release said. “The event highlights teamwork, control and the deep connection between human and canine.”

In addition to the dog trials, attendees will have access to a vendor village featuring local artisans, food vendors and sheep dog-themed goods, as well as demonstrations by dog handlers and access to the winery.

A bonfire is planned for each evening of the event, inviting attendees to “relax with fellow guests, enjoy the vineyard’s evening view and toast the day’s highlights,” the release said.

Tickets, available at ladyhill.com/events, are $15 per day for those 15 years old and older, $4 per day for youths 5 to 14 years old, and children under the age of 4 are free.

Organizers suggest attendees bring portable chairs, sun protection, weather-appropriate attire and comfortable walking shoes, but not their pooches as only competition dogs are permitted on site. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.