June 3 Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office outstanding warrants Published 10:44 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Area law enforcement agencies are looking for the following people who have absconded from the law

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff’s Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321 and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.

June 3

– Hannah Marie Poe, 27, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on charges of first-degree criminal trespass and possession of controlled substances (PCS).

– Kristen Nicole Pomeroy, 30, is wanted on a warrant for harassment.

– Daniel Ely Saul Ponce, 35, is wanted on an FTA for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).

– Kyle Morgan Porter, 32, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and PCS.

– Aristides Miguel Ibanez Portillo, 59, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Eric Vincent Posey, 41, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

– Lindsey Chloe Posey, 36, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree theft.

– Jacob Andrew Potter, 38, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

– Andrew Michael Potts, 33, is wanted on an FTA for attempted second-degree theft.

– Jeffrey Wayne Powers, 58, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.

– Jayson Wesley Walter Pratt, 49, is wanted on an FTA for telephone harassment.

– Armando Barajas Preciado, 58, is wanted on a warrant for first- and second-degree assault.

– Aaron Andrew Provine, 47, is wanted on an FTA for reckless endangerment.

– Evan Carl Puckett, 30, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for distribution of controlled substances.

– Isidro Dominguez Quezad, 39, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.

– Joseph Joel Gabriel Quidachay, 49, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

– Katy Jean Quillen, 37, is wanted on a warrant for identity theft, giving false information to a police officer and first-degree theft.

– Miguel Angel Quiroz, 42, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and reckless driving.

– Gabriel Campos Guillen, 43, is wanted on a probation violation for contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.

– Jeffery Robert Burrow, 35, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree theft.

– Levi Alan Dumont, 37, is wanted on an FTA for PCS and second-degree disorderly conduct.

– Kevin Dean Ashe, 53, is wanted on a probation violation for harassment.