June 6 public safety round-up Published 10:51 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Daily and weekly reports from the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and the Newberg-Dundee Police Department

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

May 27

– Laura Jean Depee, 45, of Newberg, was arrested for third-degree escape. No bail was set and the case remains open.

June 3

– Santiago Javier Ordaz Rivas, 42, of Newberg, was arrested for improper use of 911 system, resisting arrest, harassment, assaulting a police officer and a probation sanction. No bail was set and the case remains open.

June 4

– Travis Douglas Mottram, 36, of Newberg, was arrested on a hold from Newberg Municipal Court. Bail was set at $10,000.

– Mark Aaron Rohlffs, 45, of Newberg, was arrested on a hold from Washington County. Bail was set at $5,000.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue calls

May 29

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Brutscher Street, Cedar Street in Dundee, Williams Street, College Street, Franklin Street, Linden Lane in Dundee, Oak Meadows Loop and Terrace Drive.

– Fire personnel responded to a miscellaneous fire on Heater Road.

May 30

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on College Street, Sherman Street, Charles Street, Fulton Street, Brutscher Street, North Street and Eighth Street in Dundee.

– Fire personnel responded to a natural gas leak on Morton Street and a commercial fire alarm on Portland Road.

May 31

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on 11th Court, Old Parrett Mountain Road, Paren Sprints Road, First Street, Spring Hill Road and Brutscher Street.

– Fire personnel responded to a miscellaneous fire on Springbrook Road and a burn complaint on Sherman Street.

June 1

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Deborah Road, Lynn Drive, Brutscher Street, Fulton Street, Quarry Road, Werth Boulevard, Fulton Street, Center Street, Second Street, Williams Street, Elliott Road and Hayes Street.

June 2

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Werth Boulevard, Brutscher Street, Williams Street, Oak Meadows Loop, Hayes Street, Center Street, Elliott Road, Marie Avenue, Haworth Avenue, Neumann Lane, Harrison Street and Ninth Street.

– Fire personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on Deborah Road.

June 3

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on 11th Court, Douglas Avenue, Elliott Road, Werth Boulevard, Brutscher Street, Fifth Street, Garfield Street, Dayton Avenue, Crestview Drive, Linden Lane in Dundee, Hughes Lane, Springbrook Road, Little Oak Street and Harrison Street.

– Fire personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on Foothills Drive and hazardous materials call on Werth Boulevard.

June 4

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Washington Street, Crestview Drive, 11th Court, Briar Court, Cedar Street and Hawthorne Drive.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

May 22-June 4

– Javon Quentin Lockhart, 20, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Philip Robert Borck, 42, of McMinnville, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

– Travis Douglas Mottram, 36, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a criminal citation and second-degree criminal trespass.

– Alexander David Thole, 35, of Sheridan, was arrested for violating probation and possession of controlled substances (PCS).

– Valentin Eduardo Monjaraz-Lorenzo, 21, of Woodburn, was cited for failure to carry and present a license.

– Russel John Schiedler, 46, of Amity, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Abel Pablo Morales-Valderrama, 32, of Salem, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Jamar Khayan Wilson, 54, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

– Deonicio Gregorio-Herrera, 39, of Hubbard, was arrested for criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

– Michael Andrew Bowen, 31, of Portland, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

– Migel Ansel Landero-Solorio, 22, of Newberg, was arrested for harassment or other offensive contact.

– Adam Gonzalez-Licona, 19, of Newberg, was arrested for unlawful possession or attempt to purchase a firearm.

– Carlos Alfredo Garcia-Valle, 18, of Newberg, was arrested for unlawful possession or attempt to purchase a firearm.

– Ricardo Olea-Orozco, 31, of Salem, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Hugo Camarenaayala, 36, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to carry and present a license.

– Laura Jean Depee, 45, of Tigard, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation and third-degree escape.

– Kayla Lynn Stuck, 34, of McMinnville, was arrested for PCS.

– Michael Anthony Hedge, 26, of Portland, was arrested for DUII.

– Kennay Angali Null, 25, of Newberg, was arrested for harassment or other offensive physical contact.

– Jack Ray Eichhorn, 44, of Salem, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

– Nathan Edward Gregg, 48, of Dundee, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Saturnino Monjaraz-Juarez, 39, of Woodburn, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Thomas Eric, Eakin, 46, of McMinnville, was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

– Lynette Anne Barker, 40, of Newberg, was arrested for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

– Javon Quentin Lockhart, 20, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass.

– Knolan Hunter Worthens, 20, of Newberg, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

– Ethan Michael Bell, 26, of Terrebonne, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

– William Leland Lafferty, 62, of Grand Ronde, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

– Kenner Adolfo Gonzales-Ramos, 25, of Newberg, was arrested for harassment or other offensive physical contact.

– Luis Fernando Jacinto-Rodriguez, 24, of Woodburn, was arrested for criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

– Daniel Scott Dirks, 51, of Portland, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

– Santiago Javier-Ordaz Rivas, 42, of Newberg, was arrested for assault a public safety officer, resisting arrest, improper use of the 911 system, harassment or other offensive physical contact and a probation violation.

– Alejandro Zavala-Herrera, 24, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

– Travis Douglas Mottram, 36, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.