Line-up set for 2025 Tunes on Tuesday in Newberg Published 11:00 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Annual concert series kicks off on June 24 and continues for five weeks at Chehalem Cultural Center

Newberg’s annual summer concert series is mere weeks away and organizers have assembled an eclectic line-up that includes some familiar names and some newcomers.

Tunes on Tuesday begins June 24 and continues over five weeks until the final concert July 22. Staged at the cultural district plaza before the Chehalem Cultural Center on East Sheridan Street, the concerts begin each week at 6:30 p.m. and continue through 8:30 p.m.

As in years past, the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce is organizing the event, Executive Director Scott Parker said, and has been doing so for much of the year.

“We have meetings with our committee and then collectively decide on the types of music we want,” he said. “This year all bands were locked in months ago.”

Those bands include the Luna Sea Trio and Hometown Sound on June 24, Trent Beaver and The Damage on July 1, Newberg native Ben Rice and his band the PDX Hustle on July 8, Tuesday String Band on July 15 and perennial favorite Hit Machine on July 22.

The line-up has varied in size from year to year, “but we feel that five concerts is the sweet spot,” Parker said. “Any more than that can be taxing on our volunteers.”

Newcomers this year are the Luna Sea Trio and Hometown Sound. Parker commented that the Luna Sea Trio have played regularly at the Chehalem Valley Vaudeville shows held throughout the year at the cultural center.

“And Hometown Sound is local musicians who have played with each other informally over the years,” he said, adding that the committee brought in country band Trent Beaver and The Damage in recognition of the St. Paul Rodeo and “and we are piggy backing off the success of the Newgrass Festival and having a bluegrass band (Ben Rice) this year!”

Ideally, Parker continued, organizers seek out bands to play at Tunes on Tuesday that are “fun and easygoing as well as talented. If you are talented and a pain to work with, well then we probably won’t have you back. Tunes on Tuesday is a fun and community-centered series and that is the vibe we want to portray with our bands.”

Parker is hoping the weather will be more accommodating for 2025’s five shows than it was in 2024.

“Last year our first two concerts were (held when it was) well over 100 degrees and as a result the numbers were down drastically,” he said. “Our third show last year was Hit Machine and the weather was great! Combined with their lead singer being from Newberg and it being Old Fashioned Festival, it was the biggest concert we have ever had.”

All told, Parker estimated, more than 4,000 people attended the five shows in 2024.

More than just music

What’s a concert without tasty food and a refreshing libation?

This year’s food offerings include local favorites such as Kopitos, Hutch and Lucky’s, Fryer and Ice, Kona Ice, Mythical Mini Doughnuts, Serendipity 2 ice cream and tidbits and refreshments from Social Goods, Duck Pond and Ewing Young Distillery.

“It really is an event for the community and by the community,” Parker said. “Sponsors and volunteers make it happen, so come on down and bring your fun.”

Those sponsors this year include: A-dec, CCC, First Federal, Newgrass Festival, Rotary, Nancy & Steve, Krohn’s Appliances, Embold Credit Union, Newsberg, Edward Jones, PFLAG Newberg, The Allison Inn & Spa, Moody Business Solutions, T-Mobile, Oregon Sports & Family Health, Next Tech, Ticor Title, Providence Cancer Institute, Grocery Outlet, Waste Management, Fairfield by Mariott, Lewis Audio Video and Chehalem Insurance Associates.