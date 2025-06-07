No. 8 Oregon State baseball falls to No. 9 FSU, forces game three Published 11:03 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

Sophomore left-hander Ethan Kleinschmit’s 11-strikeout performance wasn’t enough to punch No. 8 Oregon State baseball’s ticket to Omaha on Saturday, June 7, with the Beavers falling 3-1 to No. 9 Florida State in game two of the Corvallis Super Regional.

The series now sits even at one win and one loss apiece, with first pitch of the winner-take-all Game 3 slated for 6 p.m. on Sunday at Goss Stadium. Florida State will be playing for a second-straight trip to the College World Series, while Oregon State will be playing for its first appearance since the 2018 season.

“You know how we like to do it, the fun way. Or the non-easy way, I guess,” Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham said. “I know the guys — we didn’t even have to say anything after the game — (they) wanted to get out there and play another game right now… I anticipate us being ready to get out there and fight tomorrow.”

For seven innings, Canham’s Beavers and Florida State head coach Link Jarrett’s squad were locked into a pitchers’ duel with a 1-1 tie on the scoreboard. On the hill for the Seminoles was highly-touted junior left-hander Jamie Arnold, with the sophomore Kleinschmit toeing the rubber in the orange and black.

“Both guys, Kleinschmit and (Arnold) threw just fantastic,” Canham said. “Both of them (were) going at it and attacking hitters nonstop.”

Arnold’s lone earned run came in the top of the first, when Oregon State’s senior catcher Wilson Weber drove in junior shortstop Aiva Arquette with a single. The Seminoles’ ace settled in afterwards and was lights out, working 6.2 innings with nine strikeouts before being lifted in the top of the seventh.

Kleinschmit — who’s fastball touched 95 mph for the first time in his career — dazzled as well, letting up just two hits over six innings and punching out 11 batters. The sophomore was tagged for a total of two runs. The first, a third-inning RBI single from FSU’s Max Williams, was unearned after the runner, catcher Jaxson West, reached on an error. The other, a RBI single from outfielder Gage Harrelson in the seventh, came after Kleinschmit had been removed from the game following a walk.

Kleinschmit (8-4) was credited for the loss.

Both teams employed a pair of relievers. Florida State lefty Maison Martinez (1-2) recorded one out, a strikeout, in the top of the seventh, while right-hander Peyton Prescott threw two scoreless innings to finish off the win. Beavers relievers Laif Palmer (two outs in the seventh, allowed go-ahead RBI single) and Wyatt Queen (1.1 IP, two hits, two walks, walked in a run) saw two runs score on their watch, but kept things manageable.

The Beavers didn’t manage an extra-base hit in the loss, with Weber (2-for-4, RBI) and first baseman Jacob Krieg (2-for-4, two singles) rounding out the only multi-hit performances for the host squad.

Oregon State’s final three outs came in the same fashion that sparked Friday night’s comeback. Left-handed hitters Bryce Hubbard and Dallas Macias pinch-hit for right-handed centerfielder Canon Reeder and designated-hitter Tyce Peterson, while the right-handed Krieg held down his spot in the nine-hole. The outcomes were vastly different. Hubbard and Macias both struck out swinging, while Krieg did so looking.

While Peterson and Reeder have both hit right-handers like FSU’s Prescott better than they do lefties, Canham opted to eliminate breaking balls from Prescott and chase a fastball to drive.

“I liked the matchup, I like how (Hubbard and Macias) looked,” Canham said. “Nothing on (Peterson or Reeder, but) I thought it would be a good look for (Hubbard and Macias) rolling off momentum yesterday… Ideally, it takes away the breaking ball. We lay off those down and get to hunt more heaters, but we chased a little bit.”

How to watch Game Three of the Corvallis Super Regional

Neither Canham or Jarrett named a starting pitcher for the Game 3 matchup at Goss.

Florida State’s typical third man in the rotation, left-handed sophomore Wes Mendes, would be the likely option for the Seminoles. The Beavers will have a handful of options at their disposal, with right-handers Eric Segura and James DeCremer the two most-likely picks.

Game 3 of the Corvallis Super Regional will be on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 8 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis.