June 9 Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office outstanding warrants Published 1:55 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Area law enforcement agencies are looking for the following people who have absconded from the law

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff’s Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321 and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.

June 9

– Tyler Alfred Radke, 29, is wanted for violating a release agreement on charges of fourth-degree assault, harassment and first-degree burglary.

– Michael Edward Ralston, 35, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) to face charges of possession of controlled substances (PCS).

– Dolores Ramirez, 53, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree sexual abuse.

– Antonio Ramirez Guadalupe, 44, is wanted on an FTA for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) and driving while suspended or revoked.

– Luis Ramirez Guerrero, 45, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree criminal mistreatment and fourth-degree assault.

– Candido Ramirez Luna, 33, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Lazaro Ramirez Mata, 42, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Jose Ramirez Librado, 22, is wanted on an FTA for hit and run (property).

– Marcos Ramirez Monge, 30, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree criminal mistreatment, third-degree assault and harassment.

– Armando Ramirez Rosales, 28, is wanted on an FTA for interfering with making a report.

– Erick Ramirez Urquiza, 29, is wanted on an FTA for failure to carry and present a license.

– Estanislado Ramos Mendoza, 41, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Efren Olmedo Rangel, 33, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

– Julio Cesar Raya, 35, is wanted on an FTA for resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault.

– Miguel Angel Raya, 39, is wanted on a probation violation for third-degree robbery and assault.

– Manuel Raya Arenas, 40, is wanted on a warrant for third-degree rape and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.

– Matthew Billygene Razor, 37, is wanted on an FTA for harassment.

– Robert Wesley Redfearn, 69, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and reckless endangerment.

– Steven Michael Regalado Jr., 38, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for first-degree custodial interference.

– Ricardo Reyes, 66, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Joshua Louis Taylor, 37, is wanted on a probation violation for attempted delivery of meth.

– Justino Gustavo Perez, 39, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

– Brian Anthony Nevels, 28, is wanted on a probation violation for third-degree robbery, first-degree criminal mischief and attempt to elude.

– Brian Dean Lindekugel, 58, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree theft.