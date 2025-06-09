St. Paul Rodeo For All set for a second year Published 3:30 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more As in years past, attendees will get an opportunity to meet and be photographed with the royal court. (Courtesy photo: St. Paul Rodeo). 2/2 Swipe or click to see more The St. Paul Rodeo For All event is celebrating its second season and is the brainchild of Sue Coleman, seen here with her daughter. (Courtesy photo: St. Paul Rodeo)

The event for special needs folks set for July 1 at the rodeo grounds

Not everybody can attend a spectacle as boisterous as a football game, rock concert or a stock car race. For some folks the noise and other stimulation are just too much.

Recognizing this, a longtime volunteer at the St. Paul Rodeo who has a special needs daughter has organized an event a few days prior to the Fourth of July rite that is specially designed for individuals with disabilities.

Called the St. Paul Rodeo For All, the event is celebrating its second season and is the brainchild of Sue Coleman. It is designed to be a low-stimulation event for all ages and disabilities and is set for 10 a.m. to noon July 1. Families are welcome to join in the fun.

“We are very excited to give people in the special needs community an opportunity to attend a spectator event so that they can build their skills and confidence,” Coleman said in a release.

She explained that some families contain individuals who could become distraught at traditional sporting events.

“Maybe it’s the noise, or too many people, or it’s overstimulating,” Coleman said. “This way, there is no risk, everybody gets to go, and it’s at no cost.”

Attendees will get a chance to watch rodeo during “slack,” the sparsely-attended preliminary rounds of the timed events that occur in the mornings before the main show. Events include tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling and barrel racing.

St. Paul Rodeo For All is in its second, and last year Coleman capped the number who could attend at 300 individuals; within five days the list was full and a waiting list was started. This year the rodeo is poised to accommodate 500 guests.

The event is designed to be a place where special needs folks can feel comfortable while witnessing a unique American sport. That point was reinforced last year, Coleman said, when she witnessed a young boy “stimming,” moving his arms repeatedly to help regulate his emotions and senses.

“We can help meet their needs, so the whole family can come and be comfortable and enjoy the rodeo,” she said.

Beyond the action in the arena, attendees will meet and take photos with the royal court, receive a Buckaroo Bag and be treated to a hot dog meal.

The event is primarily sponsored by the Marion County Board of Commissioners.

““Knowing there are members of our community that would have been unable otherwise to attend brings us even more joy to be supportive with funding and volunteering,” Commissioner Danielle Bethell said in the release. “We all look forward to being there in person to enjoy the rodeo together.”

Registration is required and can be accomplished at stpaulrodeo.com/p/events/stpaulrodeoforall.