YCAP IN ACTION: Cuts in federal food programs bring impacts to Yamhill County Published 11:00 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Yamhill Community Action Partnership provides food to emergency food pantries strategically located throughout our county, and we supply eight meal sites, including five in Newberg.

Every month, these programs provide 20,000 children, low-income households and senior citizens living on fixed incomes reliable access to nutritious meals.

Many families in Yamhill County wonder if they will have enough food to last the day, week or month, and while there has always been a gap between need and the amount of food available, that gap is now widening. With grocery, energy and rent costs rising, the Oregon Food Bank has recorded a 30% increase in demand at meal sites and partner pantries statewide.

Unfortunately, this increased need in our communities comes at a time when the federal government has cut more than $1 billion from programs that supply food banks and school lunch programs nationwide. As a result of those cuts, the Oregon Food Bank, which is a primary supplier for YCAP food pantries, recently notified us that approximately $6 million worth of emergency food previously expected from April through July will not make it to Oregonians’ tables.

YCAP and our Yamhill County neighbors have already begun to feel the impacts of federal food program cuts. We expected approximately 40,000 pounds of food from the Oregon Food Bank on May 16, but we received just 14,000 pounds in that Friday’s delivery.

Fresh milk deliveries for May, June and July are canceled. Two truckloads of cheese, one in May and the other in June, have also been canceled. Deliveries of frozen meat — pork, chicken and turkey — have either been canceled or cut dramatically.

While it is our hope that the federal government will reestablish these critical food resources, YCAP is working with our state and local partners to meet the need for high-quality food.

No one in our community should go hungry. We are grateful for the donations we’ve received from individuals and businesses who share this belief. To find out how you can help, please visit yamhillcap.org. Thank you for supporting seniors, families and vulnerable members of our community at this time of need.

Amber Hansen-Moore is a Newberg resident and deputy director of YCAP. Find out more about the Yamhill County Community Action Partnership at yamhillcap.org