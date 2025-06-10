Newberg Wellness Center will be officially unveiled later this month Published 3:54 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Ribbon-cutting ceremony set for renovated and expanded facility on East Hancock Street

The transformation of Virginia Garcia Memorial Health’s expanded and renovated Newberg Wellness Center will be unveiled to the public in a ribbon-cutting ceremony slated for mid-June.

The project, begun in early 2024 and completed in mid-May, coincides with the 50th anniversary of the formation of the Virginia Garcia Memorial Centers throughout the region.

“This expansion represents a profound investment in the health of our Newberg neighbors,” Gil Munoz, CEO of Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center, said. “We are deeply grateful to our community partners and donors for their unwavering support. This new wellness center will allow us to provide even more comprehensive, integrated care and empower our patients to achieve their health and wellness goals.”

The organization formerly occupied one of a half-dozen units in an office building in the 2200 block of East Hancock Street, across from the Newberg Wilco and Les Schwab stores. Virginia Garcia eventually purchased the entire building and began work to renovate and expand the facility in order to add to the health and wellness services available there.

The building now houses more exam rooms so personnel can serve more patients and reduce wait times, officials said in a release. The facility also has a dedicated wellness area, including space for exercise programs and “a teaching kitchen to promote healthy lifestyles,” the release said.

The facility’s dental clinic and operatories have been updated with the support of Newberg dental manufacturing giant A-dec and its subsidiary, the Austin Family Foundation.

The building will also house a team-based health integration workspace “to co-locate medical providers with clinical pharmacists, mental health professionals and community navigators, fostering seamless and holistic patient care,” the release said.

Powering some of the activities at the facility are 150 rooftop solar panels that will generate 90,000 kilowatt-hours and offset more than 65 tons of carbon dioxide annually. The system came about via a partnership with PGE’s Green Future Renewable Development Fund, which is sponsored by PGE customers.

Notably, the organization successfully continued to maintain clinic operations during the entire renovation process, officials said.

“Suspending patient care was simply not an option,” Amber Bruner, director of communications and strategy, said. “Ensuring continuous, high-quality care for our Newberg community remained our top priority, even amidst the challenges of construction.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to begin at 9 a.m. June 19 at its 2251 E. Hancock St. location, with the ribbon cutting set for 9:45 a.m. Tours of the facility will follow.

50 years of service

The Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center began in 1975 with the goal of providing a comprehensive range of medical, dental, vision, behavioral health and community health services in Washington and Yamhill counties, with a special emphasis on migrant and seasonal farmworkers and others who up until that point saw barriers to receiving health care.