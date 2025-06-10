Yamhill Community Care slates three picnic resource fairs this summer Published 11:00 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Resource fairs slated for Newberg, Sheridan and McMinnville

Yamhill Community Care’s Early Learning Hub is inviting residents to gather in three cities for a picnic this summer.

The coordinated care organization, which serves Oregon Health Plan members in Yamhill County and parts of Washington and Polk counties, will host picnics and resource fairs June 26 at Memorial Park in Newberg; July 31 at Sheridan City Park; and Aug. 21 at Discovery Meadows Park in McMinnville, all from 4 to 7 p.m.

“Join us for a picture-perfect day filled with sunshine, prizes and a free family resource fair all while having a delightful picnic in the park,” organizers said in a release.

Attendees at the picnics can expect to see health, education and family support resources, and games for children and adults, with chances to win “exciting” prizes. Domino’s Pizza will be served at the Newberg and Sheridan locations, while those attending the McMinnville picnic will be treated to food from Mama Gordita’s Kitchen, a Dallas restaurant that is a sponsor of the event.

For more information, call 971-461-0532 or email Shealyn Wippert at swippert@yamhillcco.org.

Yamhill Community Care coordinates family support services and effective, integrated, patient-centered health care, the release said. Learn more at yamhillcco.org.