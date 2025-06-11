Maid Marian, court selected for this year’s Sherwood Robin Hood Festival Published 11:00 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

This year's Maid Marian Court includes (front row, from left) Hazel Helmick, Everly Todd, Eloise McKinney, Journey Deller and Arabella Caldwell (back row, from left) Marissa Johnson, Maid Marian Lauren Phillips and Emma Miller. (Courtesy photo: Ryan Kelley)

Lauren Phillips and her court will preside over July 18-19 festival

Sherwood’s Lauren Phillips has been named this year’s Maid Marian for the 2025 Sherwood Robin Hood Festival.

Phillips, a freshman at Newberg’s C.S. Lewis Academy, was crowned during the Robin Hood Festival Madrigal Coronation Feast held in April at the Sherwood Elks Lodge. An avid trapshooter who has previously won first place at state competition in the novice female bracket, Phillips loves ice skating and textile art.

A cat lover who enjoys her friends, music and shopping, this is her first time participating in the Maid Marian court and she is excited to be a mentor to the junior court.

Included in the coronation event activities was an appearance by last year’s Maid Marian, Rileigh Petty, along with performances by the Sherwood Renaissance Singers, the cast of Sherwood High School’s “Much Ado about Nothing” and NW Armizare, a Sherwood-headquartered group dedicated to the study of historical martial arts.

“The feast was a wonderful and festive community event that was enjoyed by all who attended,” said Kristine Mulkey, Maid Marian Court chaperone.

Members of the Maid Marian Court will take part in a variety of Sherwood events and preside over the Robin Hood Festival set for Friday, July 18, and Saturday, July 19.

This year’s court includes: