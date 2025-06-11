Maid Marian, court selected for this year’s Sherwood Robin Hood Festival
Published 11:00 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Lauren Phillips and her court will preside over July 18-19 festival
Sherwood’s Lauren Phillips has been named this year’s Maid Marian for the 2025 Sherwood Robin Hood Festival.
Phillips, a freshman at Newberg’s C.S. Lewis Academy, was crowned during the Robin Hood Festival Madrigal Coronation Feast held in April at the Sherwood Elks Lodge. An avid trapshooter who has previously won first place at state competition in the novice female bracket, Phillips loves ice skating and textile art.
A cat lover who enjoys her friends, music and shopping, this is her first time participating in the Maid Marian court and she is excited to be a mentor to the junior court.
Included in the coronation event activities was an appearance by last year’s Maid Marian, Rileigh Petty, along with performances by the Sherwood Renaissance Singers, the cast of Sherwood High School’s “Much Ado about Nothing” and NW Armizare, a Sherwood-headquartered group dedicated to the study of historical martial arts.
“The feast was a wonderful and festive community event that was enjoyed by all who attended,” said Kristine Mulkey, Maid Marian Court chaperone.
Members of the Maid Marian Court will take part in a variety of Sherwood events and preside over the Robin Hood Festival set for Friday, July 18, and Saturday, July 19.
This year’s court includes:
- Journey Deller, a first grader at St. Francis Catholic School. Deller is described as a “people person” who enjoys spending time with her friends. A Girl Scout, Deller participates in gymnastics and dance classes. She loves to swim, and her grandparents are members of the Sherwood Renaissance Singers. As a result, she has wanted to be on the Maid Marian Court since she was 3 years old.
- Hazel Helmick is a fourth grader at Middleton Elementary School where she enjoys singing in the choir. She participates in cheer, soccer and Girl Scouts when she’s not spending time with her beloved cat, Charlie, and her dog, Grover. Helmick, a big Taylor Swift fan, or “Swiftie”, also enjoys window shopping and cherishes time spent with family, especially her cousins, and friends.
- Eloise McKinney is a third grader at Archer Glen Elementary School, where her favorite subjects are music and social studies. She is also involved in the school’s Passport Club. A soccer player, McKinney enjoys playing guitar and loves acting. She is currently performing as Gretl in “The Sound of Music” at Sherwood High School. Part of last year’s Maid Marian court, McKinney loves to laugh with her friends, create music and dance.
- A first grader at Ridges Elementary School, Everly Todd lives on her family’s Sherwood farm, where she says her favorite animal is the mythological unicorn, something many might find fitting of her vibrant personality. Todd enjoys spending time with her family, caring for animals, exploring nature, reading, dancing and making new friends. Everly also participates in horsemanship classes and enjoys attending her church, Grace Baptist.
- Arabella Caldwell is a seventh grader at Sherwood Middle School, where she is involved in leadership class and choir. Outside of school, she dedicates time to her love of soccer, piano and Voices for the Performing Arts, which is Sherwood’s local youth theater company. Caldwell also enjoys spending quality time with her friends and family, traveling and immersing herself in books. This is Caldwell’s second year on the Maid Marian Court, and her first year on the senior court.
- An eighth grader at Sherwood Middle School, Marissa Johnson is involved in the school’s dance team. Outside of school, she is involved with Sherwood Youth Cheer, having been a cheerleader since she was in preschool. Johnson, who loves to shop, try on makeup and dance is looking forward to her second year on the Maid Marian Court.
- Also an eighth grader at Sherwood Middle School, Emma Miller has been involved in theater since she was 5 years old. She has participated in Voices for the Performing Arts and Sherwood Middle School choirs for the last several years. Miller plays the piano, ukulele and flute. In addition, she has been a competitive swimmer, runner and soccer player. A Girl Scout since kindergarten, she has been an avid lover of the Robin Hood Festival and has dreamed of being on the court for a long time.