Newberg’s new 2-year budget approved; maintains similar staffing, operations Published 10:25 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Staffing levels expected to remain the same, with the addition of one new police officer

Over the next two years, the city of Newberg will have a tad more than $224.8 million on hand to pay personnel and fund the services it provides to local residents.

What’s different than in years past is that the city has transitioned from an annual budget to a biennial one adopted every two years.

“This move was approved by council back in December to help allow for better alignment of the city’s capital project planning and spending, align with the state’s budget for known (Public Employees Retirement System) rates, provide a longer-term outlook and planning capability and will free up staff capacity for focus on other council initiatives,” Finance Director Kady Strode said in an email.

In addition to programs and services, the budget will finance payroll for 147.28 full-time equivalent employees over the next two years, on par with the number of employees on hand last year.

“Only one new position — an additional FTE entry-level police officer related to succession planning for upcoming retirements in the department,” was added, Strode said.

The Newberg City Council, the entirety of which serves on the budget committee along with an equal number of citizens, unanimously approved the budget at its June 2 meeting with no testimony provided by the public in attendance.

The council gave its blessing for a taxing rate of $3.07 per $1,000 of assessed value on real property, which equates to $1,074 annual property tax for the owner of a home assessed at $350,000.

The council’s vote was the culmination of a process that began when the committee met April 22 to receive a financial forecast from city staff, then the proposed budget was distributed to the committee three days later. The committee met to discuss the budget on April 29, May 6 and May 13 before adopting the document.

The budget is developed by Strode and the city’s finance department at the direction of the city manager utilizing goals set by city council.

“The budget involves all departments in the city,” she said. “The city manager developed a Budget Request Change Form (BCR), which departments submit to request additional resources. They are discussed and reviewed together by the submitting department head, finance director and city manager.”

A smooth budgeting process

Strode said the budgeting process this year went fairly smoothly, which has become the norm of late.

“I would like to highlight that Newberg has a stable and well-balanced budget through our forward planning horizon,” she said. “This is the result of a careful, fiscally conservative approach. Attention to detail has been our guiding principle. In particular we have been very careful to restrain the growth in our staffing over the last four years to contain costs.”

How is the budget funded?

Strode said that roughly 40.5% of the city’s general fund is paid for by property taxes. Other sources of income for the city come from utility user fees (water, sewer and stormwater), franchise fees, permit fees, state shared revenues, intergovernmental agreements and system development charges, among others.

Approximately half of the city’s staffing costs are paid for by public utility rates, including departments such as engineering and public works, Strode said. The other half of the remaining staff costs are covered from general fund sources, including departments such as the library, police and planning department.

“There is a similar division for general goods and services with central services being paid for via Administrative Services Fund,” she said. “This fund draws upon both rates’ funds and general funds to cover central service functions such as administration, human resources, finance, information technology, legal, etc.”