Outdoor adventure awaits in Newberg, thanks to park district Published 3:52 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Wilderness and Outdoor Summer Camps begin July 7 and continue through Aug. 18

Kids with a yearning for outdoor adventure will have an outlet for their passion this summer, thanks to the Chehalem Park and Recreation District.

The district is sponsoring a half-dozen events for kids ages 5 to 12 throughout the summer at Bob and Crystal Rilee Park on Parrett Mountain northeast of Newberg.

“Step into the great outdoors and discover the wonders of nature with our Wilderness and Outdoor Summer Camps,” a release from the district said. “Whether learning survival skills, exploring local wildlife or simply enjoying the beauty of nature, campers will gain invaluable experiences and lifelong memories.”

The series of camps begins July 7 with “Intro to Wilderness Survival,” designed for youths 6 to 9 years old and staged by Coyle Outside, a Corvallis-based company that provides training and outdoor activities for kids in Oregon, Washington and Colorado.

Next up is Crafty Critters Day Camp, set for July 14 and tailored for youths 5 to 12 years old. It will include a nature hike as well.

On July 21, kids ages 8 to 14 can participate in the “Forage and Food Survival Camp,” also run by Coyle Outside.

The “Intermediate Wilderness Survival” camp, designed for children 7 to 11 years old, is set for Aug. 11 at the Parrett Mountain park and will be led by Coyle Outside, as will the second “Intro to Wilderness Survival” camp, set for Aug. 18 and good for kids age 6 to 9.

Register for the camps at cprdnewberg.org, by phone at 503-537-2909 or in person at the Chehalem Aquatic and Fitness Center, 1802 Haworth Ave.