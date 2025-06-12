Safety Town set for early August in Newberg Published 5:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Five-day camp designed to teach youngsters safe practices in a fun way

Given the importance of today’s motorists driving safely and lawfully, a program sponsored by two high-profile Newberg agencies has gained increased traction while also just being a lot of fun for kids.

Safety Town is in its 18th year and is a program co-sponsored by the Chehalem Park and Recreation District and the Newberg-Dundee Police Department.

This year the event is set for 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 4-8 at the Chehalem Armory & Youth Building, 620 N. Morton St. in Newberg. It is designed for children entering kindergarten through first grade for the 2025-26 school year.

“Join us for Safety Town, a dynamic weeklong day camp brought to you by Chehalem Park and Recreation District and Newberg-Dundee police,” the organizations said in a release. “Our program is designed to instill essential safety knowledge in youth through engaging activities and expert guidance.”

Beyond imparting driving skills for the young tikes, Safety Town also highlights personal safety; water, fire and electrical safety; animal awareness; pedestrian and bicycle safety; poison control education; and school bus safety.

“Safety Town blends fun and learning for an unforgettable summer experience,” the release said, adding that the camp will also feature guest speakers, interactive songs and creative crafts.

By far the favorite attraction, however, is Safety Town itself, where students take a seat in a self-pedaled car and drive through a miniature city complete with crosswalks, stop signs, buildings and other accoutrements designed to simulate being both a motorist and a pedestrian.

Students don bike helmets, buckle their seatbelts and take to the open road, as nearby counselors remind them about stopping at crosswalks and stop signs. Other students serve as pedestrians to help the “motorists” be aware of the rules of the road.

Dozens of volunteers, most middle school-aged kids, log hundreds of hours as they serve as counselors and assistants during the weeklong camp. Some volunteers return year after year, and some attended Safety Town when they were young.

In past years, attendees were also treated to visits by police officers, often accompanied by their canine cohorts. Kids typically get a chance to sit in a police cruiser and hear from the officers on how to prepare for danger and the safest ways to approach various issues.

Having NDPD as a partner for this event is a big help, organizers have said, because it allows young kids in the community to connect with the police officers who serve them, along with the park and recreation district in the city they call home.

Registration is available at cprdnewberg.org, by phone at 503-537-2909 or in person at the Chehalem Aquatic & Fitness Center, 1802 Haworth Ave.