Are you prepared for a wildfire in your area? Published 1:52 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Sheriff’s office launches an informational campaign to equip residents for another wildfire season

The Rowena Fire that broke out in the Columbia Gorge on June 11 is a not-so-gentle reminder that wildfire season has descended on Oregon for another year. With that mind, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office has launched an informational campaign to advise primarily rural county residents on preparing for the worst.

“Wildfire season will soon be upon us and conditions can change quickly,” a release from the sheriff’s office said. “Be prepared by knowing what the three evacuation levels in Oregon mean for you.”

The office explained the evacuation levels that are deployed when wildfires break out in areas near residences and towns.

Level 1: Be Ready

This level is a fire advisory warning people to monitor their resources.

“Stay informed,” the sheriff’s office release said. “Have your plan and go-kit ready. Act early if you or your loved ones can’t move quickly.”

Residents can keep apprised of wildfire conditions by signing up for Yamhill County Emergency Alerts at member.everbridge.net/index/892807736727638#/signup.

Level 2: Be Set

This level urges residents to prepare in advance so they may evacuate quickly if conditions change.

“Follow your evacuation plan and grab your go-kit,” the release said. “Conditions change rapidly. Leave if you feel unsafe.”

The sheriff’s office also advised residents to check for updates via news outlets or the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s incident blog at osfminfo.org.

Level 3: Go now!

“This level means danger is imminent and you need to leave without delay,” the release said. “Do not stop to gather belongings or protect your home. Do not return until officials announce the area is safe.”

The sheriff’s office stressed that preparation is key in surviving a wildfire that threatens homes and lives.

“Stay safe, stay informed and be ready to act when necessary,” the release said. “Law enforcement agencies order evacuations but if you don’t feel safe, you don’t have to wait for an official evacuation order.”