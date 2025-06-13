‘Puppies, Ponies and People Share the Trail’ hike set for late June Published 5:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Event slated for June 22 at Bob and Crystal Rilee Park on Parrett Mountain

A triumvirate of disparate species will gather on Parrett Mountain in late June for what is being billed as a trek highlighting safe, shared use of local trails.

The “Puppies, Ponies and People Share the Trail” event is set for 9 a.m. June 22 at Bob and Crystal Rilee Park, 10500 N.E. Parrett Mountain Road. The inaugural event includes a guided hike, education on trail etiquette and “hands-on fun for the whole family – plus a chance to pet a pony,” a release from the Chehalem Park and Recreation District said.

Puppies, Ponies and People is part of the statewide Share the Trail program, which organizers said “promotes respectful and friendly use of public trails among hikers, equestrians, dog walkers and more.” It is sponsored by Oregon Equestrian Trails and other trail advocacy groups to teach participants how to enjoy Oregon’s great outdoors together.

“We may explore the trails differently, but we all share a love for being outside,” Collette Hayes, vice president of outreach for Oregon Equestrian Trails, said. “This event is a great way to teach kids and adults alike how to be good trail stewards and neighbors — whether you’re on two feet or four hooves.”

The hike will follow a scenic 1.5-mile natural-surface loop through the hills of Rilee Park, and participants can continue after the event to explore the park’s miles of trails. In addition, participants can take part in a kid-friendly scavenger hunt, learn trail safety tips and, if they so choose, meet and learn about horses. Leashed dogs are welcome, and experienced equestrians will be on hand to guide positive pet-and-pony interactions.

Bob and Crystal Rilee Park is among the largest parks in the Chehalem Park and Recreation District’s echelon and features a storied historical past.

“It’s the perfect setting to learn about trail sharing while making memories with friends, family and furry companions,” the release said.

Fore more information, visit at ChehalemTrails.org