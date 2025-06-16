June 16 public safety round-up Published 9:53 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Daily and weekly reports from Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and the Newberg-Dundee Police Department

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

June 6

– Kyle McFarland Armes, 25, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII. He received an undisclosed sentence on the charge.

June 8

– Caleb Andrew Stevens, 27, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree theft, second-degree disorderly conduct and first- and second-degree criminal trespass.

– Eric Solberg, 56, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII. He was booked and released.

June 9

– Caleb Andrew Stevens, 27, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $15,000 and the case is pending.

June 10

– Christopher Scott Collins, 40, of Newberg, was arrested on a probation sanction. No bail was set and the case is pending.

June 11

– Willow Jean Maxwell, 23, of Newberg, was arrested on a probation sanction. No bail was set and the case is pending.

June 12

– David Elmer Smith, 62, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for failure to appear to face charges of unlawful possession of meth and second-degree theft. No bail was set and the case remains open.

– Shane Elliot Schuster, 52, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for fourth-degree assault. He received an undisclosed sentence on the charge.

– Roy Torres, 39, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for failure to appear to face a charge of wildlife violation. Bail was set at $5,000 and the case remains open.

June 13

– Felipe Pastor Rodriguez Salas, 44, of Newberg, was arrested for attempting a crime. No bail was set and he received an undisclosed sentence on the charge.

– Byron Lee Merideth, 42, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII. No bail was set and he received an undisclosed sentence on the charge.

– Javor Quentin Lockhart, 20, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for failure to appear to face charges of first-degree criminal trespass and unlawful possession of meth. Bail was set at $5,000 and the case remains open.

June 14

– Raymond Matthew Bonaventura, 52, of Newberg, was arrested on a post-prison supervision sanction for felony DUII and criminal driving while suspended or revoked. No bail was set and the case remains open.

– Shane Elliot Schutser, 52, of Newberg, was arrested for violating a restraining order. Bail was set at $5,000 and the case remains open.

June 15

– Shane Elliot Schuster, 52, of Newberg, was arrested for violating a restraining order. Bail was set at $5,000 and the case remains open.

– Josias Jonatan Juan Pablo, 26, of Newberg, was arrested on a probation sanction. No bail was set and the case is pending.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue calls

June 5

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on 11th Court, Crestview Drive, Fulton Street, First Street, Church Street and Brutscher Street.

June 6

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on 11th Court, Lauren Court, Elliott Road, Haworth Avenue, Aquarius Boulevard, Center Street, Fulton Street, Springbrook Road, Werth Boulevard, Williams Street and River Street.

– Fire personnel responded to a residential fire alarm on Myrtlewood Street and a report of smoke in the area of Tangen Road.

June 7

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Brutscher Street, Old Highway 99W, Linden Lane in Dundee, Third Street, Pecan Court, Elliott Road, Garfield Street and Williams Street.

– Fire personnel responded to a natural gas leak on Old Parrett Mountain Road, a burn complaint on Edgewood Drive and smoke investigation on North Valley Road.

June 8

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Hughes lane, Wildwood Road, 11th Court, Hoskins Street, Third Street, Williams Street, Werth Boulevard, College Street, Brutscher Street, Burlington Drive, Oak Meadows Loop, Fulton Street, Sierra Vista Drive, Chandler Drive, Jacqui Court, Lilly Court, Crestview Drive, 10th Street in Dundee, Harrison Street and River Street.

June 9

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Brutscher Street, Fulton Street, Third Street, Springbrook Road, Warren Road, Howard Street, Center Street, Crestview Drive, Trestle View Court, Fairview Drive and Sam Parrett Drive.

June 10

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Third Street, Williams Street, Elliott Road, Brooke Drive and Brutscher Street.

– Fire personnel responded to a commercial fire on Fulton Street and a mutual aid call on Renne Road.

June 11

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on 11th Court, Owls Lane, College Street, Oak Hollow Drive and Siltstone Avenue.

– Fire personnel conducted an odor investigation at Seventh Street and Merlin Lane..

Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

June 5-12

– Selene Anaya Luke, 26, of Salem, was arrested for possession of controlled substances (PCS).

– Kaylee Sue Muckey, 41, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

– Javier Rivas-Ayala, 65, of Newberg, was arrested for interfering with a peace officer.

– Chelsea Danielle Stratton, 31, of Portland, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

– Martin Gomez-Marquirez, 35, of Woodburn, was arrested for providing false information to a police officer on a criminal offense, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, providing false information on insurance, failure to carry and present a license and failure to appear on a warrant or citation.

– Dustin Dwayne Perry, 20, residence unknown, was arrested on aw arrant or citation.

– Austin Earl Galbreath, 45, of Sherwood, was cited for parole violation.

– Caleb Andrew Stevens, 37, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

– Javor Quentin Lockhart, 20, of Newberg, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

– Aron Lewis Bundrant, 33, of Carlton, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

– Caleb Andrew Stevens, 27, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree theft and first- and second-degree criminal trespass.

– James Keith Smith, 41, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender.

– Antonio Cruz-Dejesus, 25, of Newberg, was arrested for nonpayment of fines, restitution and costs.

– Conner James Shillitto, 22, of Klamath Falls, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Tommy Jamal Simone Bruton, 46, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Jeffrey Richard White, 40, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII.

– Lisa Marie Hanley, 40, residence unknown, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass.

– Roy Torres, 39, of Lafayette, was arrested on a warrant or citation.