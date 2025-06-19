Park district STEM camps will begin in Newberg next week Published 5:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Fun line-up of educational activities set for late June through end of August

If you have a child interested in science, technology, engineering or mathematics the Chehalem Park and Recreation District has a fun line-up of activities on tap this summer.

The district will kick off next week its STEM & Creativity Summer Camps at locations around the city.

“From engineering marvels to artistic masterpieces, our diverse programs are designed to inspire and challenge young minds,” a release said. “Hands-on activities and expert guidance ensures a summer filled with creativity and learning.”

Kicking off the line-up June 23-26 will be the Middle School Esports and STEM Camp, to be held in the Wheeler Sports Complex at George Fox University, a co-sponsor of the event.

“(The camp) will provide an engaging blend of challenges, team competitions and skill building to ensure a dynamic and fun-filled experience for all skill levels,” the release said.

Activities, hosted by university coaches and athletes, will include games like Minecraft, Fortnite, Rocket League, Roblox and others. Participants can also compete in interactive STEM challenges and esports activities and learn teamwork and strategy from experienced collegiate esports athletes and coaches.

The Minecraft Education Pixel Pioneers Camp is set for July 7-11 at district headquarters, 125 S. Elliott Road, and is meant for kids ages 5 to 7. A second camp is set for Aug. 25-29.

“Guided by our enthusiastic Pixel Professor, this hands-on, imagination-fueled camp introduces young builders to the basics of Minecraft Education in a warm and supportive setting,” the release said. “Campers will explore a safe and structured digital world while also engaging in plenty of off-screen fun.”

The Chess Wizards Summer Camp — which features morning, afternoon and full-day versions — is set for July 7-11 at the Chehalem Aquatic and Fitness Center, 1802 Haworth Ave.

“Students will participate in fun variation games, tournaments, lessons and special matches, all while improving their creative problem solving skills and analytical skills,” the release said. “These sessions are not hyper-competitive and the emphasis is always on the enjoyment and love of the game.”

The Minecraft Education Build & Discover Day Camp, designed for kids ages 8 to 11, is set for July 14-18 at district headquarters. Activities each day include Minecraft Education activities focused on engineering, coding and design; STEM challenges that promote critical thinking and creativity; off-screen hands-on projects, group games and physical movement breaks with an emphasis on teamwork, communication and leadership development.

Youngsters can gather at the Chehalem Armory Complex, 620 N. Morton St., on July 21-25 for the JR Lab Rats Science Summer Camp, good for kids ages 6 to 8.

The goal of the camp, the release said, is to provide activities that “improve creativity by encouraging thinking outside of the box, promote team collaboration, develop communication skills, empower critical thinking skills, boost curiosity and help kids to learn how to take initiative.”

The Lego Inventors Journey to STEAM and Lego Coding & Robotics: Journey to STEAM camps, both for kids ages 6 to 11, are set for July 21-25 at a location still to be determined.

The Kinder Science Adventure STEM Summer Camp is set for Aug. 11-15 at the Chehalem Armory Center and is designed for kids 5 to 6 years old.

“In this STEM Summer Camp, we will explore many different challenges geared to our age group. STEM activities improve creativity, by encouraging thinking outside of the box, they promote team collaboration, develop communication skills, empower critical thinking skills, boost curiosity and help kids to learn how to take initiative,” the release said.

The final camp of the series is the Minecraft Education Innovation Camp (ages 8-11) and is set for Aug. 25-29 at district headquarters.

To register for camps visit cprdnewberg.org, phone 503-537-2909 or do so in person at the Chehalem Aquatic and Fitness Center, 1802 Haworth Ave.