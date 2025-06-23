June 23 public safety round-up Published 2:04 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Area law enforcement agencies are looking for the following people who have absconded from the law

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff’s Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321 and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.

June 23

– Daniel Rosales Martinez, 34, is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear (FTA) for strangulation and fourth-degree attempted assault.

– Allan Lee Rose, 54, is wanted on an FTA for delivery of meth and possession of controlled substances (PCS).

– Desirae Lynn Rowan, 29, is wanted on a warrant for second- and third-degree theft and identity theft.

– Christopher Rosa, 24, is wanted on an FTA for harassment.

– Hailie Rae Rowland, 30, is wanted on an FTA for reckless driving.

– Gustavo Escamilla Rivera, 35, is wanted on a probation violation for harassment.

– Isidro Aldolfo Rivera, 34, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– James Anthony Rivera, 44, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

– Clifford Brooks Robben, 43, is wanted on an FTA for harassment.

– Erin Nicole Roberts, 37, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and giving false information to a police officer.

– Tanner Drake Robertson, 35, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

– Angela Dawn Rowlands, 47, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.

– Nicolas Scott Ruba, 39, is wanted on an FTA for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and second-degree criminal mischief.

– Diana Lousie Ruiz, 64, is wanted on an FTA for harassment.

– Mario Celestino Ruiz, 31, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree criminal mischief.

– Nicholas Anthony Ruiz, 43, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree disorderly conduct.

– Kendra Rose Runsabove, 40, is wanted on an FTA for harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.

– Blaine Soren Russell, 39, is wanted on an FTA for unlawful possession of a firearm.

– Roseanne Camilla Russell Ramos, 50, is wanted on a warrant for custodial interference.

– Teresa Lynn Rutledge, 54, is wanted on an FTA for harassment.

– Larry Gene Marshall, 42, is wanted on an FTA for resisting arrest.

– Ashley Anne Paxton, 39, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

– Bryan Riely Hillbloom, 53, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree burglary.

– Lorena Mirna Brazovan, 40, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.