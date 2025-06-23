June 23 public safety round-up Published 11:35 am Monday, June 23, 2025

Daily and weekly reports from the Yamhill County Sherriff’s Office, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Newberg-Dundee police

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

June 17

– Kheala Rochelle Carson, 41, of Newberg, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another state. No bail was set and the case remains open.

– Joseph M. Dunovan, 63, of Newberg, was arrested on a hold from Newberg Municipal Court. Bail was set at $10,000.

June 19

– Robert Francis Brown, 47, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII. He was booked and released.

– Travis Douglas Mottram, 36, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Bail was set at $10,000 and the case remains open.

June 20

– Javor Quentin Lockhart, 20, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for failure to appear to face charges of resisting arrest, assault a public safety officer, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass. No bail was set and the case remains open.

June 21

– Mario Reyes Parra, 28, of Newberg, was arrested for criminal driving while suspended or revoked. He was booked and released.

– Ian Sylvester Thomas, 20, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal mischief, failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged and reckless driving. He was booked and released.

June 22

– Juan Manuel Delosantos-Sagrero, 23, of Newberg, was arrested on a hold from Marion County. No bail was set.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue calls

June 12

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Ken’s Hill Lane, North Valley Road, Brutscher Street and Wilsonville Road.

– Fire personnel responded to a request for public assistance on Williams Street and a brush fire on Smith Road.

June 13

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Sierra Vista Drive, Commerce Parkway, College Street, Schaad Road, Oak Meadows Loop and Andrew Street.

– Fire personnel responded to a report of smoke in the area of Worden Hill Road and a move-up to Dundee fire station.

June 14

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Roberts Lane, Williams Street, Second Way, River Street, Chehalem Street, Sierra Vista Drive, James Street, Elliott Road and Brutscher Street.

– Fire personnel responded to a brush fire on McKern Court.

June 15

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on College Street, Elliott Road, Fairview Drive, Oak Meadows Loop, Ninth Street, Williams Street and Burlington Drive.

– Fire personnel responded to reports of smoke in the areas of Red Hills Road and Hidden Spring Road.

June 16

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Springbrook Road, Charles Street, Fulton Street, Elliott Road, Fifth Street, College Street, Villa Road and Brutscher Street.

– Fire personnel responded to a burn complaint on Fourth Street, a brush fire on Mountainview Drive and a burn complaint on Sheridan Street.

June 17

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Brutscher Street, Wynooski Street, Fulton Street, Werth Boulevard, Williams Street, Franklin Street, Hayes Street, Dog Ridge Road and Grant Street.

– Fire personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on Center Street, a burn complaint on Columbia Street and a request for public assistance on Second Street.

June 18

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Parkside Lane, Williams Street, College Street, First Street, Werth Boulevard, Zimri Drive, Washington Street, Fulton Street, Springbrook Road and Edwards Street.

June 19

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Fulton Street, Williams Street, Sierra Vista Drive, Dunberg Loop, Knoll Drive, Holly Drive, Hayes Street, Fifth Street, Werth Boulevard, Leo Lane, Portland Road, Ninth Street, Fulton Street, Williamson Road and Chandler Drive.

– Fire personnel responded to a request for fire information on Blaine Street.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

June 13-21

– Taylor Anne Thorne, 30, of Newberg, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

– Makenzie Raye Dehart, 32, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

– Beverly Jean Holt, 55, of Vancouver, Washington, was cited for failure to carry and present a license.

– Raymond Matthew Bonaventura, 52, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII, probation violation and criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

– Shane Elliott Schuster, 52, of Newberg, was arrested for violating a restraining order.

– Josias Jonatan Juan-Pablo, 26, of Newberg, was arrested for probation violation and second-degree criminal trespass.

– Dolrell L. Knight, 31, of Wilsonville, was arrested for violating a no-contact order.

– Brian Daniel Rousseau, 40, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation and second-degree failure to appear.

– Antonio Marcos Morales, 37, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

– Jospeh Michael Dunovan, 63, of Newberg, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

– Dylan Christopher Washburn, 18, of Dundee, was arrested for driving while suspended or revoked.

– Richard Bradley Arnold, 55, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII.

– Norman Isai Perez-Martinez, 40, of Portland, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Brnadon Christopher Haney, 47, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Mitchell Monroe Christenson, 29, of Lafayette, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

– Caleb Andrew Stevens, 27, of Newberg, was arrested for disorderly conduct.