Summer school lunch program kicks off in Newberg Published 9:35 am Monday, June 23, 2025

The numbers of students accessing the program are growing weekly, school officials say

There is an old axiom in the education community — and one well known to parents as well — that says kids have a tough time learning when they are hungry.

Recognizing that, a federal program was created more than a half-century ago to fund free breakfasts and lunches to provide young students with the fuel to learn.

But what about when schools are out for the summer?

Not to fret, the Summer Food Service Program — funded by the United States Department of Agriculture and administered by the state — is alive and well.

The program in Newberg-Dundee schools, which officials say has been in place for at least 27 years, began its 2025 iteration in mid-June and will continue until June 27 during summer school at Newberg High School, until July 31 at Edwards Elementary School and until Aug. 15 at Rotary Centennial Park, adjacent to the Chehalem Cultural Center on East Sheridan Street.

Judging by the numbers, the program has remained popular over the years.

“After today’s service, we are averaging at this point 110 meals per day for the first week,” Tina Senz, the district’s nutrition services supervisor, reported on June 20. “Numbers usually increase as we get further along in the program.”

Breakfast is served at the high school from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, with lunch set for 11 a.m. to noon., in the west commons area near the south entrance to the school off Elliott Road.

At Edwards, breakfast is served from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on the Sixth Street side of the school adjacent to school district headquarters.

Rotary Centennial Park hosts lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Oregon Department of Education dictates what can be served at meal sites, including an entree that is either a meat or a grain, fruit and/or vegetables and milk.

The offerings include a variety of items, Senz said, including corn dogs, hot dogs, burgers, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, burritos, grilled cheese sandwiches, personal pizzas, deli sandwiches and more.

“So the average daily lunch may be a corn dog, whole apple, sliced carrots and a milk one day and the next day would be cheeseburger, orange wedges, sliced cucumbers and a milk,” she added. “We try to offer a variety of foods by utilizing a two-week cycle menu.”

During summer 2024, the district served nearly 10,500 meals at six sites, including the schools, park and the Newberg Public Library, Senz said.

The meals served at the Edwards and Rotary Centennial Park sites are prepared at Edwards, with a refrigerated delivery van employed to transport the meals to the park. Meals destined for consumption at the high school are prepared in the school’s new culinary classroom.

For more information on the program, email Senz at senzti@newberg.k12.or.us.