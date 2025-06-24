St. Paul Rodeo spreads the wealth Published 5:00 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Proceeds from the annual Fourth of July rite support everything from the local fire district to parochial and public schools

It is doubtful that the tens of thousands of fans that witness the St. Paul Rodeo every year know that while they are enjoying the top Fourth of July rodeo in the land, they are also contributing greatly to nearly 50 local nonprofit organizations.

From the nearby fire district to the parochial school around the corner and the high school up the street, the rodeo has a tradition of monetary support that dates back many decades.

The downward cascade of cash is manifested into two manners: direct donations and the opportunity for organizations to raise funding at the July spectacle.

An example would be the St. Paul Fire District, an entity the rodeo has supported for years. In turn, district personnel volunteer at the rodeo by providing advance life support, transport, fire and emergency medical services.

In 2024 the relationship between the two entities allowed the fire district to upgrade the Christmas decorations it erects around town every year.

“We were replacing one a year,” Assistant Fire Chief Dan Mullen said but, thanks to the rodeo, 16 new “Happy Holidays” decorations were purchased and hung on poles down Main Street last Christmas.

Schools in the tiny northern Marion County town have always been major benefactors of the rodeo’s largesse. The public school district purchased two key pieces of equipment – a mower and a utility vehicle – using rodeo funds this year.

“It helped us to be able to put money toward instructional materials instead of maintenance needs. It’s a big win in that way,” said Superintendent Troy Fisher. “We’re very grateful to the rodeo and other community organizations, because they do things like this that allow us to put kids first.”

The Em’s Fight Foundation, established in 2011 by John and Karen Pohlschneider after their daughter Emily lost her fight against cancer, is another nonprofit to receive funding from the rodeo.

With the aid of rodeo sponsorship the foundation hosts a 5K run every year on the last Sunday in September at French Prairie Gardens south of St. Paul. The connection with the rodeo is apt as the entire Pohlschneider family, including Emily, has helped out at the rodeo over the years.

“Our kids remember counting cash,” Karen Pohlschneider said. “They were all involved.”

The run and other fundraising events have allowed the Em’s Fight Foundation to award more than $50,000 over the past 13 years to families of individuals fighting cancer.

Other organizations supported by the rodeo include the Boy Scouts, C.S. Lewis Academy, Honor Flight Northwest Oregon, Horses of Hope Oregon, Newberg Kiwanis Foundation, Oregon High School Equestrian Team, Oregon Women for Agriculture, Sherwood Police Foundation, St Paul Catholic Church and School, St. Paul Green Grazers (4-H) and the Yamhill Enrichment Society.