June 26 public safety round-up Published 1:34 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Daily and weekly reports from the sheriff’s office, TVF&R and Newberg-Dundee police

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

June 23

– Travis Douglas Mottram, 36, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass and failure to appear on a criminal citation. Bail was set at $7,500 and the case is pending.

– Javon Quentin Lockhart, 20, of Newberg, was arrested for unlawful possession of meth and first-degree criminal trespass. Bail was set at $5,000 and the case is pending.

June 24

– Jonathan Andrew Harper, 35, of Newberg, was arrested on a parole violation. No bail was set and the case is pending.

– Gavin Brent Buchanan, 25, of Dundee, was arrested for fourth-degree assault. No bail was set and the case remains open.

June 25

– Lyra Solana Ladrini, 29, of Newberg, was arrested for possession of controlled substances. No bail was set and she received an undisclosed sentence on the charge.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue calls

June 19

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Fulton Street, Williams Street, Sierra Vista Drive, Dunberg Loop, Knoll Drive, Holly Drive, Hayes Street, Fifth Street, Werth Boulevard, Leo Lane, Portland Road, Ninth Street, Villa Road, Williamson Road and Chandler Drive.

– Fire personnel responded to a request for fire information on Blaine Street.

June 20

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Fulton Street, Springbrook Road, Sunnycrest Road, Brutscher Street, Villa Road, Stone Road, Red Hills Road, Werth Boulevard, First Street and Hampton Lane.

– Fire personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on Hancock Street, a request for public assistance on Fourth Street and a fire information call on Brutscher Street.

June 21

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Springbrook Road, Brutscher Street, College Street, Red Hills Road, Highway 99W in Dundee and Ninth Street.

– Fire personnel responded to a miscellaneous fire on Bald Peak Road and a miscellaneous incident on Red Hills Road.

June 22

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Princeton Street, Haworth Avenue, Mission Drive, North Valley Road, Haworth Avenue, College Street, Portland Road, 11th Street in Dundee, Brutscher Street, Church Street and Kilchis Avenue.

– Fire personnel responded to a report of smoke in the area of North Valley Road and Calkins Lane.

June 23

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Elliott road, Wynooski Street, Brutscher Street, 10th Street, Parrett Mountain Road, Fulton Street, Werth Boulevard, Brooke Drive, College Street, Debroah Road, Ninth Street, Providence Drive and Hillside Drive.

– Fire personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on Baker Trail Lane.

June 24

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Werth Boulevard, Williams Street, Crestview Drive, College Street, hayes Street, Zimri Drive, Brutscher Street, Oak Meadows Loop, Coffey Lane and Douglas Avenue.

– Fire personnel responded to a bark dust fire on Villa Road.

June 25

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Hayes Street, College Street, Brutscher Street and Williams Street.

– Fire personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on Hulet Lane.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

June 21-25

– Justin Michael Kirkbride, 44, of Dundee, was arrested for possession of controlled substances (PCS).

– Javon Quentin Lockhart, 20, of Newberg, was arrested for assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

– Dustin Dawyne Perry, 20, residence unknown, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

– Andrew Jonathan McCombs, 51, of Redmond, was arrested for failure to carry and present a license and criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

– Juan Manuel Delossantos-Sagrero, 23, of Newberg, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

– Santiago Lopez, 56, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

– Ashley Megan Lee, 36, of Newberg, was arrested for PCS and DUII.

– Antonio Gomez Magallan, 19, of Woodburn, was cited for failure to carry and present a license.

– Sabrina Hope Hall, 26, of Amity, was cited for offensive littering.

– Jorge Chavez Rosales, 41, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII.

– Gavin Brent Buchanan, 25, of Dundee, was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

– Jonathan Andrew Harper, 35, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation and PCS.