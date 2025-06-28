Park district summer camps continue for aspiring cooks, dancers, thespians, hikers in Newberg Published 4:30 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

Summer Camps for Active Artists start in early July at Chehalem Armory & Youth Center

Parents who have an aspiring dancer, cook, hiker or thespian may consider taking a look at the Chehalem Park and Recreation District’s growing list of camps offered this summer.

“Express your creativity at Summer Camps for Active Artists in these dynamic summer camps (where) children will explore the joy of dance, discover the art of cooking, embrace the excitement of drama, or embark on adventurous nature hikes,” a release from the district said. “Campers will get the opportunity to unleash their creativity through hands-on artistic projects — all in an engaging and supportive environment. This is the perfect place to nurture creativity, make some new friends and lasting memories.”

The line-up begins July 7-10 with Kids in the Kitchen, to be held at the Chehalem Armory and Youth Center, 620 N. Morton St., and designed for kids ages 7 to 10 years old.

“Our cooking day camp is an exciting and educational experience that is perfect for children who love to cook or want to learn more about cooking,” the release said. “During the camp, children will learn basic cooking skills, kitchen safety, while having fun and making new friends. Our experienced instructor will guide children through a variety of recipes, from breakfast to dessert. With hands-on learning, group activities, and fun challenges, our cooking day camp is a great way for children to spend summer break.”

A second session of Kids in the kitchen Summer Camp is set for Aug. 18-21 at the armory and is good for kids ages 6 to 10.

Next up is Kids Dance & Camp Craft. On tap July 21-24 at the armory, the camp is designed for kids 7 to 12 years old and has an added component — campers will prepare to demonstrate what they’ve learned at the Newberg Old Fashioned Festival in late July.

“We will learn some dances and play dance games, do some crafts and have a great time,” the release said. “This class emphasizes movement, dance and exercise, building confidence and showing kids that it is OK to dance like nobody is watching. Your kids will max out on fun and not even realize they are getting fit doing it.”

The Princess Dance & Craft Camp/Festival Performance Camp is set for July 21-24 at the armory and is tailored to youngsters 3 to 6 years old.

“Your little one will build self confidence and explore their musicality in this engaging and toddler friendly toe tapping dance and craft class,” the release said, adding that students will stage a performance at the Old Fashioned Festival on the last day of the class.

The Imagination Station Theater Camp is set for Aug. 11-15 in the armory and is perfect for kids 6 to 12 years old.

“Our camp is designed to provide a safe and supportive environment for children to explore their creativity, build their confidence and develop their acting skills,” the release said. “Through a variety of fun and engaging activities, campers will learn about the different aspects of theater, including acting, improv, theater games and costuming.”

For more information or to register, visit cprdnewberg.org, call 503-537-2909 or do so in person at the Chehalem Aquatic & Fitness Center, 1802 Haworth Ave.