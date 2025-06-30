June 30 sheriff’s office outstanding warrants Published 1:48 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Area law enforcement agencies are looking for the following people who have absconded from the law

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff’s Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321 and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.

June 30

– Sherri Lynn Gordon Saavedra, 57, is wanted on a probation violation for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

– Stehen Anthony Saluskin, 65, is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear (FTA) for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).

– Dennis Sane Salzetti, 38, is wanted on an FTA for driving while suspended or revoked.

– Jerry Sanchez, 31, is wanted on a warrant for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

– Juan Pablo Sanchez Perfecto, 35, is wanted on an FTA for strangulation, fourth-degree assault, harassment and second-degree criminal mischief.

– Hilario Sanchez Roman, 30, is wanted on an FTA for possession and delivery of marijuana items.

– Rodney Wayne Sanders, 42, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree burglary and theft.

– David Matthew Sandoval, 37, is wanted on a probation violation for delivery of a controlled substance and failure to appear.

– Silvestre Flores Salinas, 36, is wanted on an FTA for conspiracy to deliver meth, possession of controlled substances and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.

– Jose Sandoval, 34, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.

– Alma Alejandra Santana Vasquez, 35, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Benito Santiago Ramirez, 41, is wanted on an FTA for providing false information to a police officer.

– Juan Lucas Santizom, 24, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Rafael Martinez Santos, 35, is wanted on an FTA for harassment.

– Roberta Elena Sardaru, 27, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree theft and failure to appear on a citation.

– Hironobu Sato, 43, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Allanah Colleen Saunders, 43, is wanted on an FTA for DUII, reckless driving and hit and run (property).

– John Michael Saunders, 34, is wanted on a warrant for contempt.

– Reese Harrison Saviers, 33, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree theft and failure to appear on a citation.

– Ky Ramsey Schaad, 25, is wanted on a warrant for unauthorized departure.

– Christina Marie Beck, 45, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for PCS.

– Jose Contreras Arteaga, 42, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and reckless driving.

– Tommy G. George, 61, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree possession of a forged instrument.

– Korey Roy Engels, 63, is wanted on a probation violation for felony possession of a firearm.