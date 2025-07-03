Newberg High grad latest recipient of P.E.O. college scholarship Published 4:30 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Justice Chamberlin will apply the $2,000 to her studies at Gonzaga University to become a nurse

A recent Newberg High School graduate seeking to further her education will get some help from a local philanthropic organization.

The Newberg chapter of Philanthropic Educational Organization, commonly known as P.E.O. or the P.E.O. Sisterhood, has named Justice Chamberlin as the 2025 winner of its $2,000 college scholarship.

“We are delighted to award Justice with our funds, which have been raised by community members for our foundation,” Chapter President Sue Nesbitt in a release.

Chamberlin expects to apply the scholarship toward her quest to earn a nursing degree from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.

The granting of the scholarship to a female Newberg High student has been a tradition of the local P.E.O. chapter since the early 1960s, the release said, adding that the amount of the scholarship started at $200 and has slowly increased over the decades.

In order to qualify for the scholarship, students must compile a minimum 2.75 grade-point average. Once awarded, the funds are sent directly to the accredited university of technical school where the student will study.

“P.E.O. has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years,” the release said. “Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 125,000 women in the United States and Canada pursue their educational goals by providing more than $435 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans.”

In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for members and has been doing so since 1869, when a group of seven women joined forces in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Today there are nearly 5,600 chapters across North America, and the organization is one of the oldest in the land.

For more information about P.E.O., visit peointernational.org.