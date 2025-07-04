Newberg Youth Cheer camps set to begin in mid-August at Chehalem Armory Center Published 5:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Park district enlists aid of Tumblebears Gym in putting on Youth Cheer Sideline and Cheer Tumbling camps

Newberg is no stranger to high-level cheerleading, a fact borne out in February after Newberg High School won its fifth consecutive state championship in the sport.

Those who aspire to do the same some day will have an opportunity come mid-August when the Chehalem Park and Recreation District will sponsor a pair of camps in conjunction with Newberg Youth Cheer and Tumblebears Gym, a Sherwood business.

The Newberg Youth Cheer Sideline Cheer camp is set for Aug. 12 through Oct. 30 at the Chehalem Armory Center, 620 N. Morton St., and is designed for youths from kindergarten through eighth grade.

“Our fall sideline program supports local youth football games with enthusiastic, high-energy cheer,” a release from the park district said. “With coaching support from NYC Cheer and Tumblebears staff, athletes will learn sharp motions, chants and formations — then take those skills to the field to perform on game day.”

The camp is perfect, organizers said, for “athletes looking for regular performance opportunities” and “families wanting a fun, community-based cheer experience.”

The second camp, called Cheer Tumbling and set for September through November at the armory center, also concentrates on youths kinder through eighth grade.

Expect “tumbling classes that build strength, flexibility and confidence in foundational and advanced cheer skills,” the release said, adding that the classes are tailored to the experience level of the participants.

“Tumbling enhances every area of cheer performance — and provides a great outlet for athletic growth even outside of sideline,” the release said.

For more information, email Matthew Compton at mcompton@cprdnewberg.org. To register, call 503-537-2909 or visit cprdnewberg.org.