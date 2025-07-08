July 8 Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office outstanding warrants Published 4:44 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Frazier 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Tooley 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Wilson 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Zavakney

Area law enforcement agencies are looking for the following people who have absconded from the law

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The sheriff’s office crim information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 502-538-8321 and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-43407508.

July 8