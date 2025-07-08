July 8 Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office outstanding warrants
Published 4:44 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Area law enforcement agencies are looking for the following people who have absconded from the law
Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The sheriff’s office crim information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 502-538-8321 and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-43407508.
July 8
- Keith Leroy Schadt, 53, is wanted on a probation violation for second-degree theft.
- Bryan Edward Schultz, 53, is wanted on a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance (PCS).
- William Lee Schultz, 54, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.
- Charity Sue Schwarz, 44, is wanted on a probation violation for endangering the welfare of a minor, disorderly conduct and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.
- Christian Faye Scott, 38, is wanted on a probation violation for failure to appear (FTA).
- Adam Buster Scroggins, 53, is wanted on an FTA for driving while suspended or revoked.
- Owen Servantes Castillo, 30, is wanted on an FTA for hit and run (property).
- Gina Frances Seward, 45, is wanted on an FTA for resisting arrest, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
- Austin Ray Shadday, 31, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault and menacing.
- Nathaniel Aaron Shaw, 24, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.
- Jodi Lynn Sherland, 58, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for PCS.
- Jamal James Shihadeh, 37, is wanted on an FTA for unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving while suspended or revoked and felon in possession of an unauthorized use of a weapon.
- Mark Daniel Shoop, 49, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for criminal mistreatment.
- Pascual Silva Chavez, 50, is wanted on an FTA for driving while suspended or revoked.
- David Cornelius Simmons, 51, is wanted on an FTA for contempt.
- Dianna Lynn Simmons, 74, is wanted on a citation for first-degree criminal trespass.
- Cole Dwaune Simpson, 52, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for PCS.
- Brittlese Amour Skillestad, 21, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree criminal trespass.
- Aaron Gabriel Smith, 43, is wanted on an FTA for telephone harassment.
- James William Smith Jr., 29, is wanted on a warrant for third-degree escape.
- Jessica Nicole Tooley, 37, is wanted on an FTA for hit and run (property) and attempted aggravated harassment.
- Nolan Patrick Wilson, 31, is wanted on an FTA for being a fugitive from justice.
- Brock James Zavakney, 32, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.
- Jeffrey Matthew Frazier, 38, is wanted on a probation violation for attempt to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree theft.