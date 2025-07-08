Newberg-Dundee police named lead investigators in fatal officer-involved shooting in Sheridan Published 2:12 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Detectives from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department will lead an investigation into an officer-involved shooting and stabbing case in Sheridan on July 7. (Staff file photo)

Two victims transported to area hospitals with stab wounds following the incident Monday

Detectives from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department have been named the lead investigative agency in a stabbing and officer-involved fatal shooting in Sheridan this week.

Law enforcement were initially dispatched to a Sheridan residence at approximately 7 p.m. July 7 on a disturbance call. However, dispatchers then received multiple 911 calls indicating a stabbing had taken place at the residence, according to a release distributed by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the residence in the 900 block of Southeast Sheridan Road.

“The preliminary information we have gathered in this investigation is that a Yamhill County Sheriff’s deputy who responded to the disturbance encountered a suspect who had stabbed two victims and was brandishing a knife,” a subsequent release from Newberg-Dundee police said. “The suspect was shot by the Yamhill County deputy. The stabbing suspect is deceased.”

Two stabbing victims, who law enforcement declined to name, were identified at the scene. One was transported to an area hospital via helicopter and the other was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was also not named by authorities.

The incident spurred activation of the county’s Major Crimes Response Team and the designation of Newberg-Dundee police as the lead investigator on the case.

“This investigation is still in the early stages and it will take time to gather all the relevant information,” the release said, adding that additional details surrounding the investigation will come from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department.