Roxy’s Island Grill opens location in Newberg Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The Newberg location of Roxy's Island Grill is slated to open July 7 at Crestview Crossing (Gary Allen/Newberg Graphic) The restaurant held soft openings with limit hours and menu items on July 2 and 3. (Gary Allen/Newberg Graphic) Spam, here crafted into musabi, has been a staple in Hawaiian cooking since its introduction to the islands during World War II. (Courtesy of Roxy's Island Grill)

The Milwaukie-based chain of restaurants specializes in Hawaiian barbecue food

Newberg will transition from no restaurants serving Hawaiian fare to two in less than 18 months with the opening of Roxy’s Island Grill on July 7 at Crestview Crossing.

The Milwaukie-based business held several soft openings last week and, although hours and menu items were limited, the response from local residents was visibly positive and business was brisk.

Roxy’s will be joined by another restaurant serving food from the islands when Kansas City, Missouri-based Hawaiian Bros. opens a location at the corner of Elliott Road and Highway 99W where the long-defunct Roundtable Pizza establishment once stood. Hawaiian Bros. is expected to open in 2026, though an exact date has not been announced..

Newberg represents the ninth location in the chain of Roxy’s Island Grills, the first opened in Aloha in 2009. Locations in Beaverton, Milwaukie, Canby, Cedar Hills, Sherwood, Happy Valley and Tualatin have opened over the past 16 years.

Featuring what is called Hawaiian-style barbecue food, Roxy’s was founded, according to the business’ website, in 2009 by “Aunty Anne and Uncle Mike, Uncle Dino and friends” and is inspired by the Japanese concept of “Kaizen,” which is the art of continuous movement.

“Since our humble beginnings, we’ve embraced this philosophy, always striving to refine and evolve our processes,” the website says, adding that the commitment to Kaizen has allowed the business to grow and expand to locations, “all while staying true to the heart and soul of our original dream – to serve mouthwatering Hawaiian Island-style cuisine to our beloved Oregon locals.”

Roxy’s features a diverse and expansive menu that varies from the Hawaiian standards of loco moco (burger patty on a bed of white rice, topped with brown gravy and fried eggs) and plate lunch (meat, white rice and mac salad) to pork and chicken adobo, Shoyu chicken, Kalua pork and Pulehu chicken. Spam and eggs is a breakfast favorite, while the restaurant also features the Saimin bowl, a seafood-based noodle soup topped with eggs, fish cake, chair sui pork, cabbage and green onions.

Other unique dishes include Spam musubi, Maui sweet chips, deep fried carrots and more.

The restaurant is located in Crestview Crossing across Highway 99W from Providence Newberg Medical Center. It has a drive-thru and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Visit roxysislandgrill.com for more information.