YCAP IN ACTION: State shelter funding offers hope for Yamhill County Published 8:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Oregon lawmakers closed their 2025 session with some good news for communities working to address homelessness.

They passed House Bill 3644, a major piece of legislation that will provide sustained funding for shelter services to local organizations, including Yamhill Community Action Partnership.

The new law creates a long-term, regionally focused shelter strategy through the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department. Most importantly, it commits $204.9 million in funding over the next two years to support low-barrier shelters and transitional housing. It also establishes new processes that will streamline and stabilize future funding.

That’s welcome news for Yamhill County. We continue to see high demand for shelter beds and supportive services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. While we’ve been closely tracking cuts to federal food and energy programs — which remain a serious concern — this state funding will help local providers keep shelters open, maintaining access and offering pathways into housing stability.

These funds are vital to sustaining overnight shelter services at AnyDoor Place Newberg, AnyDoor Place McMinnville, emergency motel rooms, and the successful Turnkey Program.

The bill’s passage represents months of collaboration among state officials, cities, counties and community-based organizations. We’re grateful Gov. Tina Kotek and the Oregon Legislature recognized the shelter system needs not only more beds, but also a more consistent and sustainable way to fund them.

We also appreciate how the law requires local input and accountability. Regional shelter coordinators will be responsible for assessing needs, developing plans, and tracking outcomes. This new process ensures that the voices of rural counties like ours are heard, and that funding decisions reflect the unique needs of each community.

Homelessness remains one of the most visible and urgent challenges facing Oregon. We know the root causes are complex — rising housing costs, gaps in mental health services, substance use disorders, job insecurity — and no single agency can address them alone. But HB 3644 is a meaningful step forward, one that gives us the tools to continue to make real progress.

This kind of investment and leadership is critical to ensure that every Oregonian has a safe place to sleep and the support they need to build a better future. To learn more about our shelter and housing services, or to get involved, visit yamhillcap.org.

Amber Hansen-Moore is a Newberg resident and deputy director of YCAP. Find out more about the Yamhill County Community Action Partnership at yamhillcap.org.