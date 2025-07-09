Newberg youth a delegate at national diabetes convention in Washington, D.C. Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Teen Ellie Conrad has become an advocate for diabetes sufferers since she was diagnosed with the disease a day after her ninth birthday

A Newberg native is among the more than 160 teens gathering in Washington, D.C., this week for a three-day conference to advocate for children stricken by Type 1 diabetes.

The Breakthrough T1D 2025 Children’s Congress began July 7 and will include this year Ellie Conrad, a 16-year-old Newberg High School sophomore diagnosed with the disease seven years ago.

The conference, according to a release, occurs every two years and includes youths ages 4 to 17 years old that have been selected from each state and five international affiliates. The participants meet with federal legislators who sit on committees that address public health issues.

Conrad said she was looking forward to meeting with federal legislators who can impact funding for diabetes research and advocate for affordable insulin.

“Managing diabetes as a teen has felt even more challenging — especially in high school,” she said. “I am confident and comfortable telling my story, and I want to educate others about the daily realities many people living with this disease face.”

Breakthrough T1D began holding the biennial conferences to give youths with diabetes a voice and to apply that voice to federal lawmakers.

“As participants in Breakthrough T1D Children’s Congress, delegates have a unique and empowering opportunity to help members of Congress understand what life with T1D is like, while forming lasting bonds with fellow youth who live with this autoimmune disease,” the release said.

“The opportunity to meet other kids with T1D and share my story was one reason my family and I got involved in Breakthrough T1D … right away,” Conrad said.

Shocked by diagnosis, youth takes action

Mere hours after her ninth birthday, Conrad was diagnosed with diabetic ketoacidosis, a life threatening complication where the body doesn’t have enough insulin to allow glucose to be used for energy.

“My diagnosis came as a shock to my family as we have no family history of diabetes,” she said.

Conrad was determined to fight Type 1 diabetes, but it wouldn’t be easy. At first the family didn’t have a continuous glucose monitor, requiring her mother to rise at least three times each night to check Conrad’s blood sugar level.

It wasn’t long before Conrad got involved with Breakthrough T1D and began participating in events held by the organization, including serving as a youth ambassador, staging fundraisers, volunteering for various events and participating in four clinical trials “to actively share her story, educate others and fight for a cure,” the release said.

“All I wanted was to connect with others who could relate to how it felt to experience the highs and lows,” Conrad said in a video posted on the Breakthrough T1D website. “And as much as parents supported me, they could never fully understand the feeling.”

Diagnosis not slowing her down

Conrad has refused to be sidelined by the disease, participating at Newberg High in soccer, basketball and weightlifting, although with some adjustments.

“I often have to sit out and take breaks from activities to treat lows” in her blood sugar, she said.

She enjoys drawing, painting, baking, cooking, hiking, exploring and reading when not playing sports.

“Although managing diabetes can feel like a full-time job, I find time to pursue a variety of passions,” she said.