July 10 public safety round-up Published 10:57 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Daily and weekly reports from TVF&R, Newberg-Dundee police and county sheriff’s office

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue calls

June 26

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Hampton Lane, Brutscher Street, Werth Boulevard, Neumann Lane, Oak Meadows Loop, Brooke Drive, Hulet Lane, Meridian Street, College Street, Hayes Street, Burlington Drive, Williams Street and Roman Lane.

– Fire personnel responded to a report of smoke in the area of Bell Road and Highway 219.

June 27

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Brooke Drive, Seventh Street, Dundee, Brutscher Street, Portland Road, Werth Boulevard, College Street, Second Street, Brooke Drive, North Valley Road, Haworth Avenue, Burlington Drive, Clifford Court, Crestview Drive, 10th Street in Dundee and Jacqui Court.

– Fire personnel responded to a burn complaint on Herring Lane and a commercial fire alarm on Warren Road.

June 28

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Sunnycrest Road, Oxford Street, Brutscher Street, Fourth Street, Williams Street, 13th Street in Dundee, Deborah Road, Dunberg Loop, College Street, Werth Boulevard, Portland Road and Crate Lane.

June 29

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Hancock Street, Douglas Avenue, Brittany Drive, Highway 219, Sixth Street in Dundee, Kuehne Road, Second Street, Fulton Street and Lincoln Street.

– Fire personnel responded to a brush fire on Villa Road, a miscellaneous fire on Orchard Drive and a residential fire alarm on Lauren Lane.

June 30

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Brutscher STreet, Walnut Avenue, Poison Oak Lane, College Street, Hulet Lane, Haworth Avenue, Jodi Court, Werth Boulevard, Meridian Street, Second Street, Foothills Drive, Ironwood Drive, Trestle View Court, Center Street and hayes Street.

– Fire personnel responded to a request for public assistance on Sherman Street.

July 1

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Elliott Road, Brutscher Street, Ninth Street, Fulton Street, Williams Street, Brooks Lane, Oak Meadows Loop, Hayes Street, Villa Road, River Street, Ninth Street in Dundee, College Street and Crestview Drive.

– Fire personnel responded to a residential fire alarm on Third Street and a request for public assistance on Sam Parrett Drive.

July 2

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Sierra Vista Drive, Schaad Road, Crater Lane, Redwood Court, Red Hills Road, Portland Road, North Valley Road, Fulton Street, Third Street, Middlebrook Drive, Williams Street, Haworth Avenue, Crestview Drive, Oak Meadows Loop, Herd Road, Werth Boulevard, Oak Drive and Zimri Drive.

– Fire personnel responded to a natural gas leak on Villa Road and a request for public assistance on Hoskins Street.

July 3

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Brutscher Street, Aldersgate Lane, Second Street in Dundee, Chehalem Drive, Deborah Road, Carol Ann Drive, Hulet Lane, Second Street, Old Highway 99W, Crestview Drive, Fulton Street, College Street, Werth Boulevard, Haworth Avenue, Blue Heron Court, Elliott Road and Brooke Drive.

July 4

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Oak Meadows Loop, Keyes Lane, River Street, Springbrook Way, Williams Street, Hayes Street, Earl Court, Dunberg Loop and Fifth Street.

– Fire personnel responded to a request for public assistance on Fulton Street.

July 5

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Namitz Court in Dundee, Brutscher STreet, Williams Street, Pinehurst Court, Werth Boulevard, Red Hills Road, Washington STreet, College Street, Chehalem Drive, Hoskins Street and River Street.

– Fire personnel responded to a brush fire on Foothills Drive and a request for public assistance on Little Oak Street.

July 6

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Springbrook Road, Elliott Road, Trestle View Court, Parkview Drive, Linden Lane in Dundee, Oak Meadows Loop, Hoskins Street, Grant Street and Sam Parrett Drive.

July 7

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Hoskins Street, College Street, Oak Meadows Loop, Williams Street, Highway 219, Portland Road, Second Way, Brutscher Street, Harrison Street and Fulton Street.

– Fire personnel responded to a residential fire alarm on Hancock Street and a request for public assistance on Blaine Street.

July 8

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Center Street, Elliott Road, Springbrook Road, Cobblecreek Drive, Ninth Street, Hayes Street, Haworth Avenue, Williams Street, College Street, Haworth Avenue and 11th Court.

– Fire personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on College Street.

July 9

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Hummingbird Court, Washington Street, Brutscher Stret, First Street, 10th Street, Roman Lane, Brutscher Street, Williams Street, Hash Road and Pennington Drive.

– Fire personnel responded to a residential fire alarm on North Street.

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office reports

July 9

– Dario Echeverria, 36, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for PCS and unlawful possession fo meth. Bail was set at $10,000 and the case remains open.

– Jesus Valdez Espinoza, 27, of Newberg, was arrested for possession of weapons by certain felons, DUII, parole violation and reckless driving. He received an undisclosed sentence on the weapons and DUII charges; the reckless driving and parole violation cases remain open.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

June 26-July 8

– Andrew Javier Juarez-Hunt, 26, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to perform the duties of a driver involved in a hit and run accident (property.

– Dustin Dwayne Perry, 20, residence unknown, was arrested for third-degree theft and resisting arrest.

– Steven Ray Johnson, 36, of Tualatin, was arrested for DUII.

– Jamie Lopez, 36, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

– Douglas Reyes Alfaro Jr., 25, of Woodburn, was cited for failure to carry and present a license.

– Jose Ivan Pineda-Hernandez, 30, of Dundee, was arrested for driving while suspended or revoked and failure to appear on a criminal citation.

– Nicasio Jarquin-Jimenez, 25, of Beaverton, was arrested for criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

– Edward Nelson Severance, 33, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Feliciano Pedro-Lascano, 47, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested for assault, stalking or intimidation and harassment; harassment or other offensive physical contact and first-degree criminal trespass.

– Tanner Drake Robertson, 35, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Andres Dominguez-Zetina, 46,, of Salem, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Alfredo Lucas-Lucas, 21, of Cornelius, was arrested for DUII.

– Aron Lewis Bundrant, 34, of Carlton, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Lisa Marie Hanely, 40, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass.

– Makenzie Raye Dehart, 32, of Dayton, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

– Daniel Wayne Johnston, 44, of Gresham, was arrsted on a probation violation.

– Brandon Jacob Weckel, 38, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass.

– Jackson Kelly Collins, 30, of McMinnville, was arrsted for first-degree rape and sexual abuse.

– Taylor Anne Thorne, 30, residence unknown, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

– Zachary Alexander Sanchez, 32, of Yamhill, was arrested on a warrant or citation for providing false information to a police officer.

– Jestin Michael Deangelo, 37, of Dundee, was arrested for driving while suspended or revoked.

– Russell John Schiedler, 46, residence unknown, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass.

– Daniel John Patterson, 43, of Newberg, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

– Ricardo Castro Licona, 18, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal mischief.

– Tessa Kaye Morse, 31, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass.

– Daniel John Patterson, 42, of Newberg, was arrested for third-degree theft.

– Misael Rodriguez-Angeles, 23, of Portland, was arersted for DUII.

– Bruce Armstrong Schneider, 47, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested for reckless driving and DUII.